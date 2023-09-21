Submit Release
Elmedia Player was in the spotlight at IBC2023

Electronic Team, Inc., is proud to announce that its media player, Elmedia Player was featured at the International Broadcasting Convention 2023 by Fraunhofer.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IBC is an annual event that brings together tech enthusiasts, media moguls, and fans of innovations from around the world. The event serves as a platform for demonstrating the latest achievements in media and entertainment technology.

Thanks to the close collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Electronic Team, Inc., presented the capabilities of its media player, Elmedia Player, at the Fraunhofer HHI stand. Attendees at IBC 2023 had the opportunity to witness the combination of Fraunhofer HHI's innovative 266/VVC codec technology and Elmedia Player's media playback capabilities.

Elmedia Player, with its powerful features and intuitive interface, attracts the attention of both professionals and casual users. Its ability to play a wide range of media formats and support for high resolution make it an essential tool for the multimedia industry.

Electronic Team Inc., is proud to be featured at IBC 2023 and believes that this event confirms its leading position in the media player market.

For more information, visit the https://www.elmedia-video-player.com/h266-vvc-player-mac.html

