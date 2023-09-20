TDOC Hosts Resource Fair

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Community Resource Center (CRC) in Chattanooga is partnering with local agencies to host a one-stop reentry shop, focusing on providing essential resources to justice-involved individuals.

At the event, attendees can receive educational support, assistance in obtaining identification, and opportunities for housing and employment.

WHAT: Chattanooga One-Stop-Shop Resource Fair

WHEN: September 28, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hamilton County Courthouse, 600 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

The CRC stands as the primary access point for reentry services, targeting those on probation, parole, or released from incarceration.

For more information about the fair, contact Employment Specialist Sam Coffey at (423) 223–6157.