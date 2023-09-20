SecureData Announces Doubling of Capacity for SecureUSB Series to 256GB and Introduces New Remote Management Features
State-of-the-Art Drives Now Offer Enhanced Storage and Advanced Management FeaturesSOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureData, the leading name in data security solutions, is excited to unveil not just a significant capacity expansion for its lauded SecureDrive series but also the introduction of new advanced features to its Remote Management capabilities.
The SecureUSB KP, SecureUSB BT, and SecureUSB Duo will now offer a revolutionary storage capacity of 256GB, doubling their previous capabilities. In tandem, SecureData is augmenting the user experience by rolling out Single Sign-On (SSO) support and Multiple Geo-Fence locations to its Remote Management suite for its SecureDrive and SecureUSB BT and Duo products.
Ken Higgins, VP of Business Development at SecureData, shared his thoughts on the launch, "We've always believed in pushing boundaries at SecureData. Doubling our SecureUSB capacity in the same form factor was a big step, but we didn't stop there. Our new SSO support ensures smoother user experience, and the Multiple Geo-Fence feature offers enhanced security by allowing users to restrict device access to multiple designated geographical locations. All managed from a simple browser. It's about amplifying user convenience while bolstering security.”
The incorporation of SSO support means users will benefit from a more streamlined login experience, allowing them to access multiple applications and platforms with a single set of credentials. The Multiple Geo-Fence feature is primed to be a game-changer, offering businesses the ability to set geographical boundaries where the drives can be accessed, reinforcing data security especially for companies with mobile or global teams.
"The world of data is not just about storage but also about intelligent management. Our enhanced Remote Management features underline our commitment to deliver top-tier solutions that are both user-centric and security-focused," added Higgins.
The revamped FIPS140-2 lvl 3 SecureUSB KP, SecureUSB BT, and SecureUSB Duo, complete with 256GB capacity and the new Remote Management features, are now available for order on SecureData's official website, through authorized distributors and resellers.
For further details about SecureData's product lineup and the enhancements to the SecureDrive series, or to schedule an interview with Ken Higgins, kindly reach out to jason.pechek@securedata.com
About SecureData
SecureData stands as a foremost authority in hardware-encrypted storage and data services. Committed to excellence, SecureData merges cutting-edge technology with uncompromising security, delivering solutions that let clients manage and shield their crucial data effectively.
