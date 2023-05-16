SECUREDRIVE PROVIDES ENCRYPTED BACKUP STORAGE SOLUTION WITH VEEAM AUTOMATION FOR UNPARALLELED DATA PROTECTION
Remote management and automation protect intellectual property and data integrity for a Washington State pharmaceutical company specializing in rare diseasesSOUTH PASADENA, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureDrive, a leading provider of hardware-encrypted data storage solutions, announced today that a Washington-based pharmaceutical company specializing in innovative drugs for rare diseases has successfully implemented SecureDrive's encrypted storage and Veeam™ Backup for Microsoft 365 to protect its intellectual property (IP) and maintain data integrity.
The pharmaceutical company faced two major challenges: protecting sensitive IP on USB drives used by employees and automating the backup process for its Office 365 data. SecureDrive's Remote Management console and SecureUSB BT, both featuring FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation, were deployed to ensure top-level security for data storage. In addition, a Veeam™ script was used with SecureDrive BT to automate the backup process, guaranteeing an immutable and secure backup of Office 365 data at all times.
"As data security and regulatory compliance become increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry, SecureDrive's encrypted storage solutions provide the protection and peace of mind our clients need," said Ken Higgins, VP of Business Development for SecureData. "Pharma Trusts SecureDrive Encrypted Storage to ensure their intellectual property remains secure and their Office 365 data integrity is maintained through our remote management and automation capabilities."
SecureData's Remote Management console, a cloud-based SaaS platform, enables centralized management of the company's USB drives from any browser. Paired with SecureData SecureGuard, a port blocking tool, the company can effectively manage encrypted SecureUSB BT drives and protect IP even if a drive is lost or stolen. The Veeam™ script streamlines the backup process, unlocking the SecureDrive BT, running the backup, and then locking the drive once the backup is complete.
With SecureDrive's solutions and Veeam™ Backup for Microsoft 365, the Washington-based pharmaceutical company has achieved a robust and secure data protection solution that meets its unique needs and ensures compliance with industry regulations.
For more information or to request an evaluation sample or brief online demo, please contact SecureData.
About SecureDrive SecureDrive is a leading provider of encrypted data storage solutions, offering cutting-edge hardware-encrypted USB drives and secure external drives. With a focus on data security and compliance, SecureDrive helps businesses and individuals protect their sensitive information while adhering to stringent industry regulations.
Jason Pechek
SecureData
jason.pechek@securedata.com
