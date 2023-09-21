High-End Salon TRIM NuLu Announces Exciting Relocation to a Larger Space in Louisville's Vibrant NuLu Neighborhood
The new luxury salon boasts 4350 square feet, eight shampoo bowls, 19 cutting and hair coloring stations, and an outdoor private garden area.
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIM NuLu, Louisville's premier high-end hair salon, is thrilled to announce its upcoming move to a new, spacious location at 600 E. Main St. in the heart of NuLu, just a few blocks from its current spot on E. Market St. This relocation comes as a result of TRIM NuLu's rapid growth and the need for a more expansive salon space to meet the demands of its discerning clientele.
— Sean Stafford, CEO
Originally founded as a startup with the mission of providing salon services within corporate offices throughout the city, TRIM NuLu quickly gained recognition as an exceptional amenity for employees at area companies. However, with the onset of the pandemic and office closures, the salon shifted its focus to a traditional salon setting within the Gateway to NuLu building, where El Toro, a well-known Louisville based tech company co-founded by Sean Stafford, CEO of TRIM NuLu, also has offices.
"Our initial salon space was supposed to be temporary, so it was designed to be smaller than a traditional salon. But we quickly achieved rapid growth and needed to expand further inside the current building. After the expansion we went on to be named Best Hair Salon in Louisville for three years in a row from the Courier-Journal and won other numerous awards," explained Stafford. As TRIM NuLu expanded within the Gateway to NuLu building, it became evident that a larger and more purpose-built space was needed to accommodate the growth.
The new location boasts a generous 4,350 square feet, a significant upgrade from the existing 1,800 square feet, and an expansion from nine to 19 stations. TRIM NuLu's new space will feature an industrial and artistic design, with a highlight being the color mixing room, complete with glass windows that allow customers to witness the mixing process.
Additionally, a private garden terrace in the back will offer a serene oasis for clients and their families to relax while waiting for appointments or hair treatments.
"What sets our new location apart is the private garden area that overlooks the courtyard, creating a truly peaceful environment for our clients," Stafford shared.
TRIM NuLu currently employs 12 professionals, and this number is expected to double within the next year. A unique feature of the salon is its commitment to salaried employment for all staff, as opposed to commission-based or booth rental models commonly found in the industry.
The renovation of TRIM NuLu's new space represents a significant investment of approximately $300,000 and is being overseen by Zyyo, owned by prominent Louisville developer Nick Campisano. Campisano, known for his work on the Gateway to NuLu and other numerous Louisville projects, brings his expertise to create a cutting-edge salon space.
One notable aspect of the new location is its street-level storefront, offering enhanced visibility to passersby, whether they are walking or driving through the vibrant NuLu neighborhood. TRIM NuLu's soon-to-be previous location was on the second floor of the Gateway to NuLu building.
Renovation efforts are currently underway, and TRIM NuLu anticipates moving into its new space within the next month and a half. The entire building is receiving upgrades, solidifying its position as a premier destination within NuLu.
"We needed a truly exceptional space, and our new building is undergoing a massive transformation. It will undoubtedly be the finest hair salon in Louisville," Stafford declared.
Stay tuned for further updates on TRIM NuLu's exciting expansion as it continues to redefine luxury in Louisville’s beauty industry.
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s hottest luxury hair salon and offers high-end hair coloring, hand-tied hair extensions, and artistic haircuts. TRIM NuLu is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown in the high-profile NuLu district. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020 and has been named Best Hair Salon in Louisville by the Courier-Journal for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
