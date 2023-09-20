Exhibition on innovative fabrics opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, September 20 - HCM CITY — Vietnam Texfuture 2023 Fall Winter, an international innovative fabric exhibition, opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

It has the theme "Going recycling - Going circular,” and has attracted more than 15 brands and 200 Vietnamese and foreign exhibitors who are showcasing recycled, functional, natural, and synthetic fabrics, innovative technologies and solutions, textile accessories, eco-friendly fashion, and digital transformation solutions.

The event also includes business matching activities, forums where industry experts will speak about new ideas to drive a more sustainable textile industry, and tours to leading garment and textile factories.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Ngọc Liêm, director of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City branch, said the garment and textile industry has faced difficulties this year, causing exports to fall by 14.4 per cent in the first eight months to US$22.5 billion.

But there are clear signs of recovery with exports increasing steadily for the last four months, he said.

“US President Joe Biden's visit to Việt Nam this month and the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership is conducive for the export of Vietnamese goods, especially garment and textiles,” he said.

“But to make good use of these opportunities and gradually climb up the global supply chain, the textile and garment industry needs to improve labour productivity and product value, be more positive in sourcing raw materials and enhance co-operation with their counterparts, customers and markets.

“Digitalisation and greening are inevitable trends in the textile industry by 2050, and businesses need to adopt more circular factors. If no changes are made, Việt Nam's textile and garment industry might gradually lose its competitive advantage.”

Organised by the VCCI, Sustainable Textile Solutions and Tengda Exhibition, the exhibition at the Thisky Hall convention centre in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City will go on until September 22 and is expected to attract over 2,500 visitors. — VNS