City of Spring Hill, KS Makes Permitting & Licensing More Applicant Friendly with OpenGov
The transition is expected to reduce the hours spent on permitting by a significant margin while enhancing the overall user experience.KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting a better experience for applicants and mobile capabilities for inspectors, the City of Spring Hill, KS sought adaptable software that would support inspectors, allow City employees to make updates as needed, and accept applications and payments online. As an existing OpenGov customer, the City investigated OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and found that it was a good solution for its needs.
Located just 45 minutes from Kansas City, the City of Spring Hill has long been a hub for progress, and is constantly seeking to better its public services. As a forward-thinking municipality, the City sought a system that would reduce manual work and ensure timely responses to community needs. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was an obvious choice, with its promise of user-friendly design, greater transparency for applicants, and an integrated system that would reduce the volume of emails and calls needed in the permitting process.
By integrating OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Spring Hill can anticipate a transformative shift in the way it does permitting and licensing. The transition is expected to reduce the hours spent on permitting by a significant margin while enhancing the overall user experience. Moreover, the adoption of the new system will help foster collaboration and boost transparency for applicants, further enriching the City's engagement with the community.
The City of Spring Hill, KS joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here