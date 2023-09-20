Laura Rike Shares Important Life Lessons in New Bestselling Book

CEO of Simply Pintastic® Pinterest Strategy Agency, Laura Rike

CEO of Simply Pintastic® Pinterest strategy agency shares about the importance of perseverance in the Amazon bestseller, ‘Business On Purpose, Vol 2.’

Never stop growing! Keep learning new concepts, challenge yourself every single day, and strive relentlessly towards being the best version of yourself!” — Laura Rike

ELK RIVER, MINNESOTA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Looking back now, I realize the struggles I faced were a necessary part of my personal and professional growth.”



So writes international bestselling author and CEO of Simply Pintastic® Laura Rike in her featured chapter of ‘Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’

Released in September 2023, the bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA and ranked as a Hot New Release in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

“Becoming a published, bestselling author has been an incredibly rewarding and humbling experience. It is hard to put into words the feeling of having your work reach an audience who resonates with it in such a positive way,” said Rike when asked about the multi-author book’s success. “This is the realization of a dream come true, and through this experience, I learned how powerful books can be in transforming lives. Publishing my work is an accomplishment not only because it allows me to share my voice but also to be part of something greater than myself—a community of authors who are inspiring others through their stories.”

On a mission to encourage people to understand the power of creativity in solving personal problems, empowering themselves, and making meaningful contributions to their communities, Rike wrote her chapter to inspire a passion for knowledge and an appreciation for creativity.

She says it all starts with staying committed to personal growth and open to learning.

“I want to inspire readers to make positive changes in their own lives. I want my story to help people see beyond the struggle of challenges that life throws their way, and instead focus on how to grow from them,” said Rike.

“At the end of each day when we look back at our accomplishments (or lack thereof), we should be able to proudly say: 'I made a difference',” she added, “That's why being a bestselling author isn't about becoming famous or earning lucrative amounts of money. It's about creating a legacy through storytelling so future generations may benefit from lessons learned today.”

Rike’s featured chapter allows readers to see themselves in her personal journey of perseverance in the face of struggle. She shares how leaning into life’s challenges and boldly pursuing what she wanted to achieve allowed her to ultimately build an agency that exceeded all expectations and surpassed the half-million-dollar mark. Plus pay for her dream wedding in cash!

“No matter what obstacles come my way, I know I have the power within me to overcome them and keep moving toward my dreams,” Rike writes. “I [have been] able to cultivate a mindset that allows me to face challenges head-on and push forward despite any setbacks.”

As a “behind the scenes” gal, Rike is passionate about working with people who strive to create positive change and make a difference in the world.

“My hope is that through my agency, world-changing brands can focus on touching lives,” she added, “I’m here to amplify their work and message to create a ripple effect bigger than any of us could ever achieve on our own.”

You can order paperback copies of ‘Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’ and find more information about how Laura Rike is serving business owners at her website www.laurarike.com.



About Laura Rike

Laura Rike is a Pinterest strategist who helps high-performing business owners implement content growth plans, outsource their visibility, and steadily grow their monthly revenue through her signature Growth to Greatness framework. You may have seen her “Pintastic®” insights in Social Media Examiner, MeetEdgar, Brainz Magazine, and other top marketing publications.

Known for her signature “Pintastic®” approach and her extra dose of fun, Laura is dedicated to helping her clients save a lot of time and transform their Pinterest from 0 to 100 in a record-breaking time. Her clients have become industry leaders with 6-figure businesses and are growing sustainably by ranking on the first page of Google.

Laura lives with her husband and 2 kiddos, and when she’s not helping businesses grow on Pinterest, she enjoys cooking, binge-watching her favorite shows, and living a life full of gratitude & relaxation!