Lena Gosik-Wolfe is Inspiring Women with Her Story in New Bestselling Book

Brand Transformation Strategist, Lena Gosik-Wolfe

Expert brand transformation strategist shares about the importance of discovering our self-worth in the Amazon bestseller, ‘Business On Purpose, Vol 2.’

By sharing our experiences, we can make a significant impact, and books like this have the potential to shatter limitations and promote genuine authenticity and inclusivity.” — Lena Gosik-Wolfe

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA, US, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Staying true to who you are deep inside is the root of your ability to make a better life—a life of your own design.”

So writes international bestselling author and brand transformation strategist Lena Gosik-Wolfe in her featured chapter of ‘Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’

Released in September 2023, the bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA and ranked as a Hot New Release in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

“I am proud to say that I am a bestselling author,” said Gosik-Wolfe when asked about the multi-author book’s success.

“This achievement has helped me overcome my doubts about my value to my clients and has given me renewed energy to share my message with even more people. It is truly inspiring to witness other women bravely sharing their stories, and I am proud to be part of this project.”

On a mission to elevate women-owned businesses through powerful brand strategy, Gosik-Wolfe is empowering women to cultivate the confidence to boldly step forward, and unapologetically share their authentic selves and voices.

She says it all starts with discovering your self-worth and confidently embracing your unique brilliance.

“I firmly believe in the possibility of aligning profitability with authenticity, showing that it's not only achievable but also essential for personal and professional fulfillment,” said Gosik-Wolfe.

“In moments of uncertainty or feeling lost, I encourage you to look inward, refocus your perspective, and trust your intuition,” she added, “when you stop forcing yourself to fit into a box that doesn't suit who you truly are, things will change in a big way and success, true success, will follow.”

Gosik-Wolfe’s featured chapter allows readers to see themselves in her own journey of recognizing and honoring her brilliance. She shares how our value in business extends far beyond the surface-level aspects of our brand—the colors, the logo, and the aesthetics. Our true value lies in our unique perspectives, our voices, and the experiences that have shaped us.

“What I love most about working with my clients on their brands is that it's not just about boosting sales or increasing brand awareness – it's a collaborative journey of self-discovery,” Gosik-Wolfe writes.

As women strive for more female leadership and better opportunities in the digital landscape, Gosik-Wolfe encourages women to recognize that we unintentionally perpetuate negative cycles when we adhere to existing norms and stereotypes.

“By sharing our experiences, we can make a significant impact, and books like this have the potential to shatter limitations and promote genuine authenticity and inclusivity. They can be game-changers in transforming the status quo,” she said.

You can order copies of ‘Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’ and find more information about how Lena Gosik-Wolfe serves women in business at her website www.lenadesigns.studio.

About Lena Gosik-Wolfe

With over eight years of business experience and two degrees in art and design, Lena Gosik-Wolfe is a brand strategist and designer specifically serving women-owned businesses. A passionate advocate of equitable representation for women in the business world, she is committed to empowering female entrepreneurs by building authentic, magnetic, and unforgettable brands. Lena is often a keynote speaker for business communities like RisingTide Annapolis, Leading Lady Collective, and Make & Flourish, and she’s the host and creator of a brand-new podcast coming next month.

When she’s not serving her clients, you can find her spending time with her husband & 25+ rescue animals, tending her succulent garden, or watching Criminal Minds.