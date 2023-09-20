Michael Hoffman 1955-2023

Michael Ray Hoffman, 68, of Bismarck, North Dakota, died in his home on September 16, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30am, Thursday, September 21 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Michael was born on August 1, 1955, in Eureka, South Dakota. He grew up on a farm in Ashley, North Dakota and was a 1977 graduate of North Dakota State University. He went on to receive his law degree from Southern Methodist University Law School in Dallas, Texas in 1980. In 1997, he had the privilege of being accepted to and graduating from Gerry Spence’s Trial Lawyers College in Dubois, Wyoming. Michael took great pride in his work and had the honor of representing and helping people for over 40 years.

Michael moved to Bismarck in 1987 where he raised three children and went on to meet his love, Paulette. Michael had a passion for life and loved his family deeply. He was a proud father and grandfather and took immense joy in watching them grow.

Michael will be greatly missed by his wife, Paulette Thurn; son, John (Nicole) Hoffman of Bismarck; daughters, Jessica (Chad) Hager of Faribault, Minnesota, and Melissa (Garett) McCabe of Bismarck; grandchildren, Kaden, Maxon, Samuel, Brooks, Andrew, Tyson, and Talan; sister, Janet (Gary) Feil of Colorado; brother, Gregory (Sue) Hoffman of Arizona; sister-in-law, Mallory Hoffman of Minnesota; and many other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Emma Hoffman; brother, Daniel Hoffman; and stepson, Elias Vetter.