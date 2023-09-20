The Social Question Honored as Finalist for Best New Product/Service Innovation Award from Quirk’s Media
Innovative, new social media market research tool makes shortlist for upcoming Media Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards
I knew, as an industry, we needed a better way to gain insights from social platforms and harness the rich, genuine follower feedback available there.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Question (TSQ), a new way to do social media market research, was honored as a finalist in the Quirk’s Media Media Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award in the Best New Product/Service Innovation category. TSQ revolutionizes market research by collaborating with social content creators to conduct primary consumer research through IG Stories. This tool offers brands a unique way to tap into the organic insight ecosystem and enhance engagement and monetization strategies by gathering authentic consumer input in a new way.
— Kayte Hamilton, Founder of The Social Question
“I knew, as an industry, we needed a better way to gain insights from social platforms and harness the rich, genuine follower feedback available there.” said Kayte Hamilton, Founder of The Social Question. “It is an honor to be recognized through Quirk’s prestigious award program as a finalist for TSQ.”
The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk’s Media, recognize the researchers, suppliers, and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners, and Quirk’s editorial staff.
The Social Question was founded by Kayte Hamilton, merging her two passions of research and social media. She is an active market research industry member with various roles and responsibilities across various professional organizations.
The award winners will be announced at The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards Virtual Ceremony on November 14, 2023. Please visit quirksawards.com for more details.
About The Social Question
The Social Question was created to help blend marketing research and social media engagement in a more authentic fashion. While there’s no shortage of passive, secondary data analytic tools available; there’s been little innovation for direct consumer engagement. Not quite qual, not quite quant—these new service offerings from TSQ are an excellent way to add to traditional data metrics or for those looking to break into partnership selling. Since its launch in March 2022, Kayte Hamilton and The Social Question have been selected as a 2023 Greenbook Future of Insights Honoree and recently selected as one of 10 fellows in the next cohort of the WE Global | Antares Fellowship Program for female founders in the tech industry. Contact us to learn more today, www.the-socialq.com.
About Quirk’s
Quirk’s Marketing Research Media produces a print and digital magazine, e-newsletters, events, industry awards, webinars and the most comprehensive website – all of which is devoted entirely to professionals responsible for conducting, coordinating and purchasing marketing research products and services. Designed to promote the understanding, use and value of marketing research, Quirk’s free resources include original articles on research techniques, case studies, news, survey findings, global listings for conferences and jobs, LinkedIn groups, webinars and the most complete and up-to-date directories of market research product and service companies. To get your own free access visit www.quirks.com.
Michelle Andre
Andre Marketing
michelle@andremktg.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram