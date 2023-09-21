AutoTech: Europe Releases the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards Shortlist 2023

Winners to be honored 15 November AutoTech: Europe in Berlin, Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTech: Europe, powered by TU-Automotive and WardsAuto, releases the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards Shortlist 2023.

Celebrating AutoTech innovation across Europe, the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards comprises of six categories, recognising individual, companies, and products disrupting the automotive industry.

2023 European Informa Tech Automotive Awards Shortlist by category (listed in alphabetical order):

European Start Up of the Year

• Blueskeye AI

• EVware

• Privacy4Cars

European OEM Innovative Tech Product of the Year

• casi.auto & PSA Finance

• Redtail Telematics

• Zerolight

European Mobility Service/Product of the Year

• CANGO MOBILITY

• Ridecell

• Sibros

• Swiss Re Europe S.A., Rappresentanza per l'Italia

• Upstream Security

European Software Innovation of the Year

• 3SS - 3 Screen Solutions

• Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

• Cognata

• P3 digital services

• Profilence

European Inspirational Woman of the Year

• Bianca Barbu, CANGO MOBILITY

• Jordan Symonds, Casi

• Maria Anhalt, Elektrobit

AutoTech: Europe's Tour de Force of the Year

• Berveleen Mashonga, Hyundai Mobis

• Edo Cohen, Valens Semiconductor

• Lynk & Co

• Magnus Östberg, Mercedes-Benz AG

• Mark Gerban, Senior Digital & Payment Expert

The 2023 winners will be honored during the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards ceremony on 15 November at AutoTech: Europe. The event will take place at The Leonardo Royal Berlin Alexanderplatz, Berlin, Germany – 15 & 16 November. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/. All credentialed media are welcome and qualify for free admittance to both the awards ceremony and AutoTech: Europe.

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.

ABOUT AUTOTECH: EUROPE

AutoTech: Europe focuses on bringing decision-makers in the auto industry together to collaborate and find new business models to stay competitive. The event will explore various topics such as software defined vehicles, consumer-focused revenue streams, connectivity, electrification, sustainability, user experience, AI, and mobility-as-a-service. Learn more and register for AutoTech: Europe by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-europe/.