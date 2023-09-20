TRON DAO x NOWNodes AMA: TRON DAO News on Stablecoin Transactions, TRX Payments, and USDT TRX Staking
NOWNodes, a blockchain-as-a-service provider, and TRON DAO, a leading blockchain platform, conducted a valuable AMA session on the X (Twitter) platform.
And I'm glad that we're TRON DAO being partnered and working with NOWNodes. It's been a big pleasure to know that developers are actively using TRON"TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 7th of September participants had the opportunity to access insights directly from the experts into the latest developments, achievements, and future news of these prominent players in the blockchain industry.
— TRON DAO Director of Ecosystem Development David Uhryniak
The experts of each Web3 company gave comprehensive answers providing a deeper understanding of valuable Web3 companies such as TRON and NOWNodes.
The live broadcast reached more than 1,000 participants and covered a wide range of topics. During the event, participants had discussions on topics such as the latest TRON news, TRX payments, stUSDT TRX staking, and future plans for TRON DAO. Moreover, participants explored the understanding and advantages of the NOWNodes service.
AMA session started with the latest TRON news and achievements within the TRX ecosystem. David Uhryniak, the digital transformation and blockchain technology expert, represented the TRON network and shared the latest TRON news:
“TRON has had a really amazing year. For the last year our total accounts grew by more than 63% in a 12 month period. Yet we've also done nearly 6.5 billion transactions total on the network, and it's still running strong.”
TRON DAO has recently introduced the 5th season of HackaTRON, which aims to enhance community engagement and participation. David mentioned:
“If you have a project that you're planning to enter, be sure to do it soon.”
The AMA session proceeded with a discussion on stUSDT staking on TRON. StUSDT staking on TRON is an innovative product that was launched in July and continues to develop.
Another topic of discussion was the advantages of processing stablecoin transactions on TRON, and the growth and potential of stablecoins in the finance industry. TRON DAO highlighted the security of TRON's DAO infrastructure, enabling fast and low-cost transactions. David Uhryniak emphasizes:
“We're really becoming the preferred chain in emerging markets like Africa, the Middle East, and South America for stablecoins and it's really developing into a chain of the people”
The discussion delved into news on TRON’s native stablecoin, USDD, and the mechanism for creating more USDD TRON DAO stablecoins through the burning of TRX tokens. USDD TRON DAO stablecoin was rolled out in 2022 and has proven to be stable and the only overcollateralized decentralized stablecoin in the market. TRON DAO expresses the goal of making USDD stablecoins a mainstream payment mechanism.
Moreover, David Uhryniak highlighted that the TRON network supports developers at every stage with building programs:
“Whether they stay on an entrepreneurial path or they go into Web3 or they become a leader in a large corporation, we want them to be comfortable building on TRON”.
In the further conversation marketing experts Anna Bezmen and Ian Lapinskii from NOWNodes explained the services provided by NOWNodes and the benefits it offers to crypto developers.
By providing access to full nodes, including TRON nodes, NOWNodes allows companies to focus on their objectives. It was noticed that TRON is one of the most sought-after blockchains when it comes to dedicated access. David Uhryniak highlighted:
“And I'm glad that we're being partnered and working with you. It's been a big pleasure to know that developers are actively using TRON”.
“Our priority is to let companies focus on product”, - The node provider’ priority is to empower companies to concentrate on their core products and help to reduce costs. They achieve this by providing services that eliminate the need to maintain their nodes and hire DevOps engineers.
NOWNodes, the TRON nodes provider, also highlights the importance of partnership with TRON DAO:
"NOWNodes was pleased to participate in the AMA session with the TRON DAO. We believe this collaboration will pave the way for a new understanding of blockchain technology."
To explore the additional information about the TRON and NOWNodes partnership, and be aware of the TRON news and NOWNodes services, follow the X (Twitter) platform and watch the AMA session recording. If you have questions that weren't covered at the AMA session, feel free to ask them in the comments. The TRON DAO and the Web3 node provider will provide the answers into the X (Twitter) thread.
TRON DAO.
TRON (TRX) is a blockchain platform founded by Justin Sun in 2017. It aims to revolutionize the Web3 industry by decentralizing the Internet and promoting innovation, freedom, and accessibility. In December 2021, the TRON network achieved complete decentralization, transitioning into a fully community-governed DAO.
TRON's cryptocurrency, Tronix or TRX, serves as the primary currency on the platform. The TRON network enables fast transactions, making it efficient for TRX payments. Its efficient consensus mechanism relies on a network of TRON nodes.
TRON also offers TRX staking, allowing users to earn passive income and contribute to network security. Staking TRX provides predictable income and the opportunity to increase coin holdings through rewards.
With its decentralized ecosystem, TRON network aims to revolutionize the Web3 industry. It has established itself as a leading player in the blockchain space.
NOWNodes Blockchain-as-a-Service.
NOWNodes is a blockchain-as-a-service company that provides developers with the opportunity to connect to various blockchain networks. Through the provision of shared RPC nodes, block explorers, and WebSocket connections via API key, NOWNodes provides access to available networks on its platform.
On 8th of September, 2023 NOWNodes supports a total of 84 blockchain full nodes, including the TRON nodes. Users can explore the TRON network using the TRON nodes and TRON block explorer API endpoints by utilizing the NOWNodes documentation.
NOWNodes provides secure access to blockchain networks without the need to go through KYC procedure. In line with the Service Quality Standard, NOWNodes guarantees an API uptime of 99.95% and a connection time of less than 1 second. The Web3 company maintains fault-tolerant backup infrastructure to enhance reliability.
To stay informed on the latest Web3 companies news and the future plans for further partnership between NOWNodes and TRON DAO, visit NOWNodes X (Twitter) and watch the AMA live broadcast, and stay tuned with the new posts.
