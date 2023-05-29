BitsCrunch and NOWNodes Launch Partnership to Bring Multi-Chain NFT API Data Analytics to the NOWNodes Ecosystem
BitsCrunch and NOWNodes are announcing a strategic partnership to spread NFT data API access around the crypto market.
We will provide the most comprehensive NFT data APIs such as Ethereum NFT API, Polygon NFT API, Binance NFT API, Solana NFT API, and Avalanche NFT API backed by bitsCrunch”TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As NOWNodes continues its journey in providing blockchain-as-a-service to enterprises, startups, and individual developers, its new partnership with bitsCrunch will create a holistic offering to all new and existing projects requiring NFT forensics and analytics.
— NOWNodes' CEO
NFT API partnership.
‘’Providing this data is important for all projects that want to create a better user experience with more transparency and price-value tools in any NFT-related project.’’ Says Kevin, Global Head of Growth at bitsCrunch. ‘’We provide data for over 70 million tokens across many of the same networks in which NOWNodes provides data to their customers. This cohesiveness allows for easy use of our APIs in parallel to customers using NOWNodes infrastructure.’’
The partnership will focus on targeting and referring all NFT-based projects to add extra data and forensic features to their project. “We are happy to be a part of this collaboration to bring the most comprehensive NFT data APIs to our customers with the support of bitsCrunch”- says NOWNodes’ CEO. “In frames of this partnership, we will provide NFT data APIs such as Ethereum NFT API, Polygon NFT API, Binance NFT API, Solana NFT API, Avalanche NFT API, and other blockchains supporting NFT.’’
The two companies come up with extensive NFT metadata APIs, like NFT minting API (NFT creation API), which customers can use to create and mint new NFTs. This mint NFT API requires authentication and authorization to ensure the proper ownership and control of the NFTs. Also, there are available services such as NFT floor price API, NFT rarity API, NFT verification API, NFT analytics API, and others.
About bitsCrunch.
bitsCrunch aims to provide a consistent and reliable experience for digital asset (NFT) markets.
Using bitsCrunch data, dApp developers, traders, and collectors can build models
to estimate the base value of NFTs, produce tailored market reports and fraud and wash trade analysis, account for price manipulation, protect against forgery, and better understand the latent opportunity in NFTs. The ultimate vision of bitsCrunch is to be the standard NFT analytics engine for all global dApps.
About NOWNodes.
NOWNodes, as a SaaS company, is providing secure and stable access to full 74 RPC nodes of the most popular blockchains via API key, including Polygon node, Cardano node, Solana node, Avalanche node, Binance node, Monero remote node, and many others. The company is well-known for its scalability and affordability. The prices for the premium service tend to save the clients' budgets and, as it is settled in the NOWNodes’ SQS, the uptime is 99,95% and it is constantly monitored for delivering high-quality service.
"Our main duty is to save the client’s budget. We are proud that we got known for our scalability, we take on our side everything related to the deployment and maintenance of the RPC node. It is a good sign that all our clients face the decrease of the budget, which they spend on their technical maintenance and the rise of the user experience due to our high uptime"- mentioned NOWNodes’ CEO.
Relationship between bitsCrunch and NOWNodes.
bitsCrunch and NOWNodes have long-lasting relationships in the crypto field. For over a year NOWNodes were officially providing the RPC nodes infrastructure to bitsCrunch. Today both of the companies started a new cooperation between them. The companies offer a complete list of the NFT metadata APIs, such as token metadata, ownership, transaction history, and other relevant services. According to the reputation of the 2 companies, the integration will bring a functional impact on the Web 3 NFT market.
Check out more here:
bitsCrunch NFT analytics dashboard and stay tuned to social media handles for important updates.
Anna
NOWNodes
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
YouTube
Facebook
UnleashNFTs Introduction