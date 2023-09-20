Pragati – Channel Partner Meet at Aludecor Factory in Haridwar: A Resounding Success
Aludecor's Pragati Dealer meet: Where excellence met experience, supported by exclusive & informative gathering that made a long lasting impression.HARIDWAR, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the 8th to the 11th of September 2023, the picturesque city of Haridwar played host to an inspiring journey—a grand gathering of 50+ esteemed channel partners, all on a quest to conquer new heights of growth. Amongst this assembly of excellence, one clear winner emerged: Aludecor.
"Pragati," the remarkable meet organized by Aludecor etched an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of all its participants. The event was much more than just a meeting; it was a resounding success and a significant milestone.
This exceptional gathering not only served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the invaluable contributions of Aludecor's esteemed channel partners but also provided an exclusive glimpse into the inner workings of Aludecor's state-of-the-art facilities. They witnessed cutting-edge honeycomb production, toured the third unit, and discovered the company's 205 stringent quality tests. This event reinforced Aludecor's leadership, commitment to excellence, and trust with partners.
Aludecor's motive was not to sell but to foster growth through a holistic approach, firmly believing that "in their growth lies our growth." The channel partners were actively engaged in heart-to-heart sessions with Aludecor's esteemed Chairman and Managing Director, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya. These sessions provided the dealers with invaluable insights into Aludecor's vision, values, and upcoming initiatives.
While conducting this inspirational session, CMD, walked down memory lane and explained what transpired to the company's success. His leadership and visionary insights guided the proceedings, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees. The peak moment of the event came when he passionately expressed his vision for the future, emphasizing Aludecor's dedication to not only business success but also to giving back to society and nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship. This vision resonated deeply with the audience, showcasing Aludecor's commitment to making a positive impact on both business and society.
The meet was an unquestionable success, strengthening relationships, facilitating knowledge exchange, and renewing the spirit of partnership between Aludecor and its esteemed channel partners. The event underscored Aludecor's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric values.
In essence, the entire event can be encapsulated in one line: "They came, they saw, and they believed."
Ashok Kumar Bhaiya
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd
+91 9831243004
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram