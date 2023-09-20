Launching Freelancer Platform for Household Industries; Serving the Economy like DoorDash & Uber: Stock Symbol: CBGH

TidyCall $CBGH TidyCall Services $CBGH TidyCall App $CBGH WeChax $CBGH WeChax App $CBGH

High Profile Press Conference Held to Showcase Launch of Groundbreaking Freelancer Hiring Platform for The Global Household Service Industry; Stock Symbol: CBGH

China Yibai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH)

With increasing growth in demand for sharing economy services, CBGH/TidyCall™ is following the footsteps of other highly successful companies operating as a sharing economy, such as Uber Technologies” — Willie Hsu, CEO & President of $CBGH

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- High Profile Press Conference Held to Showcase Launch of Groundbreaking Freelancer Hiring Platform for The Global Household Service Industry; Serving the Sharing Economy Similar to DoorDash and Uber: China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CBGH)  On-Demand Home Maintenance Services via Innovative TidyCall™ Mobile App. Goal to Become a Major Player in the Hundred-Billion-Dollar Global Cleaning Service Industry. Held September Press Conference Focused on Ontario's Chinese Community. Launched Wechax.com Revolutionizing Freelancer Services and Catalyzing Revenue Growth. Wechax.com Platform Creates an Unparalleled Ecosystem Where Skilled Freelancers and Service Seekers Converge. Two Industry Seasoned Executives Appointed to Propel Company Growth.China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTC: CBGH) , with its wholly owned subsidiary TidyCall Inc., is a prominent Canadian company headquartered in Markham, situated in the Greater Toronto Area. CBGH, specializing in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through its innovative TidyCall™ App is dedicated to revolutionizing the way homeowners address their household needs.CBGH/TidyCall has a new vision to unleash the revolutionary potential of its TidyCall™ APP3.0 to expand its business scope from Cleaning Services to the full spectrum of Home Services. With the enhanced CBGH TidyCall™ App3.0, the company will provide customers with a one-stop solution for all their home-related needs, including home cleaning, roof repair, household appliance repair and installation, plumbing repair, garage door repair, electrician services, and small-scale renovations.CBGH provides mobile-device users on-demand services (residential & commercial) information and access through its proprietary TidyCall™ App. There are two versions of the CBGH/TidyCall™ App available for download: TidyCall User™- for consumers who use commercial Cleaning Services (CSUs), and TidyCall Provider - for approved Cleaning Service Providers (CSPs). Individuals interested in becoming a TidyCall CSP can now apply at https://TidyCall.com With increasing growth in demand for sharing economy services, CBGH/TidyCall™ is following the footsteps of other highly successful companies operating as a sharing economy, such as Uber Technologies, Inc. and DoorDash, Inc. Capitalized on its visionary management team and proprietary technology, the CBGH/TidyCall goal is to become a major player in the hundred-billion-dollar global cleaning service industry.CBGH/TidyCall, understands the importance of having a reliable handyman to care for the client’s home. CBGH/TidyCall was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. CBGH/TidyCall takes great pride in its team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.CBGH TidyCall Inc. Successfully Launches Press Conference Focused on Ontario's Chinese CommunityOn September 13th CBGH, in partnership with its wholly-owned subsidiary, TidyCall Inc., hosted an important press conference. This event showcased the highly-anticipated launch of the CBGH TidyCall App 3.0 and the company’s innovative WeChax.com platform tailored for Freelancers. The primary focus was on engaging the vibrant Chinese community in Ontario, with a special emphasis on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).Ontario, home to 821,835 Chinese Canadians as per the 2021 census, boasts a significant population of 679,725 within the GTA. Recognizing the cultural affinity and exponential growth of the Chinese demographic, Willie Hsu, CEO of CBGH, deemed it essential to organize a press conference tailored to this community.During the press conference, Mr. Willie Hsu delivered a presentation elucidating the features and advantages of CBGH TidyCall App 3.0 and WeChax.com. He methodically walked through the app's usage, ensuring attendees had a clear understanding.CBGH CEO Hsu also disclosed an ambitious strategic plan to establish an office in Vancouver. He articulated the company's intent to enhance its leadership team by recruiting a Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The CBGH press conference drew participation from over ten influential Chinese-language media outlets. Subsequently, these media sources extensively covered the event, creating a profound impact on the Chinese community in Ontario, Canada.CBGH Unveils Wechax.com: Revolutionizing Freelancer Services and Catalyzing Revenue GrowthOn August 21st CBGH, in partnership with its wholly owned subsidiary, TidyCall Inc., introduced the groundbreaking freelancer hiring platform, Wechax.com. This visionary move not only opens new avenues for revenue but also marks a transformative leap in the freelancer services landscape.Wechax.com emerges as a dynamic platform bridging the gap between freelancers and service recipients. Initially catering to the greater Toronto area and soon expanding to Vancouver, followed by other Canadian cities and eventually throughout North America, this platform creates an unparalleled ecosystem where skilled freelancers and service seekers converge.The CBGH fusion of Wechax.com with TidyCall App results in a harmonious partnership. As the CBGH/TidyCall App continues to redefine on-demand home maintenance services, seamless access to Wechax.com's freelancer talent pool ensures a steady stream of proficient professionals spanning diverse domains - from cleaning and electrical work to home appliance repair and plumbing. Wechax.com synergistically complements the CBGH/Tidy Call holistic approach, offering a unified platform catering comprehensively to all home improvement needs. A pivotal goal is to transform 60% of registered Wechax freelancers into active service providers on the TidyCall App.User convenience takes center stage on Wechax.com. By navigating through categorized services and inputting location specifics, users effortlessly connect with nearby freelancers. The CBGH platform's intuitive design empowers users to gauge the proximity of freelancers to their service requirements, facilitating well-informed decisions.The CBGH Wechax.com site empowers freelancers through a spectrum of membership options. From the entry-level General Membership, granting access to the bustling platform, to the competitively priced Premier Membership at $9.95 per month or $99 per year, freelancers tailor their engagement for maximum visibility and perks.The CBGH/TidyCall’s latest milestone, Wechax.com, signifies a strategic leap into future growth avenues. With its inherent ability to tap into the dynamic freelancer economy, Wechax.com emerges as a pivotal instrument shaping the future of service provisioning.For more information about Wechax, visit www.wechax.com CBGH Appoints Key Executives to Propel TidyCall's GrowthOn August 7th CBGH in conjunction with its wholly owned subsidiary - TidyCall Inc., announced the appointment of two vital executives to lead its expansion and technological innovation.Joining the CBGH/TidyCall team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is Mr. Andy Kuo, an accomplished professional with extensive experience in network engineering and app architecture and management. Before his entrepreneurial pursuits, Andy led teams in designing and building networks for esteemed telecommunication companies such as Geneva System Canada and TransGlobe Communications. With over 20 years of expertise in designing and managing voice and data networks, Andy Kuo's exceptional leadership and expertise in IT and app architecture should be instrumental in propelling CBGH/TidyCall forward in the rapidly evolving communication technology sector. His vision aligns seamlessly with the CBGH/TidyCall mission to create user-centric, innovative communication solutions that enhance connectivity and productivity for businesses and individuals alike.Additionally, Mr. Jeffrey Pai assumed the role of CBGH Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing a wealth of knowledge in economics, commerce, and marketing to the table. Leveraging his expertise in statistical and data analysis, market research, and his experience as an e-commerce entrepreneur, Mr. Pai will spearhead CBGH/TidyCall marketing efforts. His proficiency as a professional actor, live-streamer, and content creator, combined with strong social skills, will empower him to serve as a Community Manager, fostering engagement and enhancing the CBGH/TidyCall community.Willie Hsu serves as the President of CBGH/TidyCall and is responsible for developing and implementing marketing, as well as strategic management, team building, integration of resources, and business development.Willie Hsu is also the CBGH/TidyCall Founder/Director/App architect, and developer of other sharing economy on-demand apps such as MobileSalon– an app offering C2C beauty services, and CellMove – an app offering C2C moving services. Prior to founding Modern Apps Corp and TidyCall, Willie served as the Canada Regional Sales Director of a Forbes 500 company (Forever Living Products) for 22 years. 