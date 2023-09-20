LEMO USA and Northwire presents Webinar, September 27, 2023 at 3:00 – 4:00 pm ET/12:00 – 1:00 pm PT
DRIVING THE FUTURE: INTELLIGENT INTERCONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLESROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Date/Time: Wednesday, September 27 at 3:00 – 4:00 pm ET
Webinar Description:
The rise of autonomous vehicles is driving significant trends in the automotive industry. The demand for automotive chips is increasing, prompting OEMs to consider in-house design. However, the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to disrupt the automobile and related industries, impacting business models and competition. The US Autonomous Car Market is projected to reach USD 31.17 billion by 2028. In this evolving landscape, manufacturers face interconnectivity challenges, such as data security, reliable network connectivity, balancing latency & bandwidth requirements, and managing enormous volumes of data.
LEMO USA and Northwire's custom connectors and cables offer seamless connectivity and communication within autonomous vehicles, ensuring reliable data transmission. These interconnect solutions are designed to withstand challenging conditions such as high temperatures and underwater environments, making them durable and reliable. Their versatility extends beyond the automotive industry, making them suitable for various other industries as well. With a focus on weight reduction and durability, LEMO USA and Northwire's interconnect solutions are poised to transform the autonomous vehicle industry and shape the future of transportation.
Speakers:
Steven Lassen, Product & Applications Manager, LEMO USA
Steven Lassen is currently LEMO USA’s Product & Applications Manager with over 30 years of experience in the connector industry, from standard multi-contact copper to digital and microwave technologies including differential impedance pair, coax, triax, and fiber optics as well as cable assemblies.
Doty Lazareto, Field Application Engineer, LEMO USA
Doty is an engineering professional with over 15 years of experience in new product development and engineered interconnect solutions in a variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and industrial applications. Doty's experience and expertise make her an asset to any organization, and she has been able to successfully develop and implement innovative solutions to complex problems.
Jeff Lewison, Account Manager, Northwire USA
Within the interconnect solution industry, Jeff Lewison brings decades of Engineering Design, Test Engineering, and Account Management expertise. He is a team member recipient of Wire & Cable Technology International Achievement Awards for major practical technical developments, a co-designer for patented-pending elastomeric cables, and has contributed engineering support for the development of nonmetallic CNT high-speed data transfer for deep space.
Charlie Wolfe, Design Engineer Manager, LEMO USA:
Charlie Wolfe is an engineering manager with more than 15 years of experience specializing in new product launches and sustaining manufacturing. He has successfully managed multiple new products in the Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunications, Water, and Solar industries for startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Charlie has extensive background in Design for Manufacturability and Reliability and has a proven track record of successfully launching new products through the New Product phased/gate process while meeting production, quality, and business goals on time. He is a stanch advocate of early environmental testing to ruggedize a product - identifying product weaknesses before field failures occur, assuring a high-quality customer experience.
Charlie believes in developing solid partnerships with suppliers/CMs to support both the R&D and manufacturing teams. He has a broad background in Quality Assurance, successfully implementing improvements in both products and procedures throughout his career, saving millions of dollars annually.
Registration:
Registration is free for all attendees
Register HERE
