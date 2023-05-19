LEMO Launches New 12G-SDI 4K Ultra HD Connector
Broadcast, Medical, Medical Imaging, Test & Measurement, and Uncrewed VehiclesROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMO Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of the proven S Series Push-Pull connector with the new 1S.275 Series for 12G-SDI (Serial Digital Interface) 4K ultra-high definition transmission. The new robust push-pull connector complies with the SMPTE ST 2082-1 standard for signal/data transmission. With 12 Gbit/s transmission speeds at frequencies up to 12 GHz, this innovative connector delivers an 8x faster bandwidth than standard HD-SDI over a single link.
LEMO has developed these connectors in response to the rapidly advancing innovation scene and market demands for high transmission rates, lighter structure, low-latency in live events for the Audio Video Broadcasting (AVB) market and other market segments like medical imaging platforms such as endoscopy and laparoscopy, among others.
Currently, many 4K professional cameras employ Quad link BNC connectors to send 12G signals to UHD displays. However, the new 1S.275’s optimal design enables seamless transmission with high precision, durability, and low return loss, offering a viable alternative for using dual 6G or quad 3G lines. By enabling the transmission of 12G-SDI over a compact single link connection for UHD panels, this connector will enable higher panel density and, as a result, fewer cables and connectors.
LEMO® 12G-SDI 4K Ultra HD Connector Features:
• High quality and highly reliable interconnect solutions are ensured for the broadcasting and medical segments through the following key features:
• Security of the Push-Pull self-latching
• Compact design for space savings
• Coaxial 75 Ω
• 360° screening for full EMC shielding
• Wide temperature range - 55°C / + 260°C*
• Blind mating
• Bend relief color coding
• Finger proof
• Index protection on mated condition IP50
• Number of mating cycles > 1000
• Latch retention force (average) 250 N
• UL Compliant
• Knurled crimping collet for improved cable retention
• Low VSWR/Return loss
About LEMO:
LEMO is the industry pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-quality and high-performance interconnect solutions. LEMO’s Push-Pull and ratchet coupling connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial & machines, automotive, test & measurement, defense, audio-video, and telecommunications.
LEMO has been designing precision connectors for more than 75 years. Offering over 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through custom-specific designs, LEMO and its brand REDEL, NORTHWIRE and COELVER currently serve more than 150,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
Cable Assembly & Custom Solutions:
LEMO is renowned for the quality of its connectors and this is matched by the cable assemblies supplied.
Commitment to quality is supported by 100% testing of all assemblies. Capabilities include potting and overmolding to support rapid prototype and development through to high volume series production. LEMO subsidiaries are equipped with modern equipment, much of it custom built specifically for customer needs. These include cut and strip machinery, robotic assembly and automatic test equipment to ensure maximum reliability and confidence in LEMO cable assemblies.
