ZIGRAM secures ISO/IEC 27001:2022 & SOC 2 Type II Certification
The certification marks an important milestone for ZIGRAM and is part of our continued commitment to provide safe and secure environment for our customers and partners.”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM is now an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 & SOC 2 Type II certified company for Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance, and Risk Management solutions, demonstrating a milestone for the company towards the security and privacy of its users.
— Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-Founder, ZIGRAM
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard that outlines best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It sets comprehensive guidelines and controls to effectively manage information security risks and safeguard sensitive data.
SOC 2 Type II (Service Organization Control 2 Type II) is a standardized auditing framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The framework is designed to assess the controls and security measures of service organizations that handle sensitive customer data.
This certification represents the company's commitment to safeguard the information of partners and clients of AML Penalties, Dragnet Alpha, and PreScreening.io.
By achieving these certifications, we have demonstrated our ability to:
1. Establish clear policies, procedures, and guidelines to ensure that information security requirements are met and maintained throughout the organization.
2. Control and measures taken to protect against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems.
3. Regular monitoring and reviewing of the ISMS to identify areas for improvement and take necessary actions to enhance the effectiveness of the information security measures in place.
This certification positions us as a trusted and reliable partner for our clients, assuring them of our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security. Additionally, it affirms our commitment to uphold the privacy, accuracy, and availability of all data entrusted to us. We're proud of this accomplishment and look forward to providing solutions for our clients in the ever-evolving financial landscape.
About ZIGRAM
ZIGRAM is a leading regulatory technology company, focused on anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and emerging risk space. The organization offers advanced SaaS and Data Asset products across use cases such as sanctions screening, adverse press coverage, risk monitoring, anti-money laundering events, supply chain risk, due diligence reports, early warning systems, and country watchlists. It is one of the few companies in the world to offer an ‘Integrated RegTech Stack’ - Data, Technology & Services – solutions to clients.
