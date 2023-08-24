Insightful Podcast on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Compliance in India
Abhishek Bali, CEO and co-founder of ZIGRAM, discusses AML (anti-money laundering) and FCC (financial crimes compliance) in India with Regulatory Ramblings.
India is emerging as a dynamic market for AML & FCC due to critical regulatory changes and enhancements. Given its scale and complexity, the country is primed to be a big user of RegTech applications”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM is excited to announce the release of a new episode of the popular Regulatory Ramblings podcast in association with HKU Fintech, titled "Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) in India". In this engaging episode, host Ajay Shamdasani sits down with Abhishek Bali, the CEO and Co-founder of ZIGRAM, to delve into the state of AML and FCC in India.
— Abhishek Bali, Co-founder and CEO of ZIGRAM
During the episode, Abhishek Bali provides valuable insights into the role of AI and machine learning in combating financial crimes. He highlights the thriving FinTech scene in India, which has led to the country now having the world's second-largest concentration of AML professionals. Abhishek emphasizes the need for integrated FinTech and RegTech services to cater to the underserved institutions in the country.
Despite the constant discussions surrounding AI and machine learning, Abhishek is confident that compliance practitioners will remain relevant in the foreseeable future. While data science specialists are becoming more crucial for the operational aspects of AML/FCC departments, he highlights that individuals with practical expertise in financial crime will remain essential leaders of these teams.
ZIGRAM would like to thank The University of Hong Kong, Reg/Tech Lab, HKU-SCF Fintech Academy, Asia Global Institute, and HKU FinTech Professional Certificate (HKU Law) for their support.
About ZIGRAM
ZIGRAM is a leading regulatory technology company, focused on anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and emerging risk space. The organization offers advanced SaaS and Data Asset products across use cases such as sanctions screening, adverse press coverage, risk monitoring, anti-money laundering events, supply chain risk, due diligence reports, early warning systems, and country watchlists. It is one of the few companies in the world to offer an ‘Integrated RegTech Stack’ - Data, Technology & Services – solutions to clients.
