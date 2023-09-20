Reputation House Unveiled New Digital Marketing & Online Presence Management Solutions at Silicon Valley Funding Summit
The agency's pitch session emerged as one of the most visited and watched, attracting attendees to learn about their innovative solutionsPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reputation House, a leading provider of online reputation management services and technology solutions, showcased its innovative offerings to investors and potential clients at the prestigious Silicon Valley Funding Summit held in Palo Alto on September 18th, 2023. The event, renowned for connecting Silicon Valley investors with global startups in both tech and non-tech sectors, provided a high-level networking platform for pioneering ventures.
The Silicon Valley Funding Summit welcomed a diverse range of startups, from seed-stage to Series A and B, creating an environment ripe for forging strategic partnerships, securing funding, and exploring collaboration opportunities. Reputation House, with its commitment to enhancing online brand presence and driving digital success, became a standout participant.
Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House states “Our ambition is both audacious and within reach – we aim to become a reputation control center to 100 million users worldwide. To accomplish this, we are unwavering in our commitment to advancing existing technologies and innovating new solutions for online reputation management. Today, our agency stands as a next-generation contender in the ORM market, fostering vibrant and healthy competition alongside industry giants and experienced players.”
One of the key highlights of Reputation House's pitch is its AI-powered solutions for reputation monitoring, featuring two applications: Reputation House and MyReputation. These advanced AI tools empower businesses and individuals to easily manage their online reputation, building and managing a positive and impactful digital presence.
The agency specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and press coverage.
- - -
About Reputation House
Reputation House, based in the USA, is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and US. For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international companies that include governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.
Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.
