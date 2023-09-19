Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,208 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1079

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in repeals, further providing for general repeal.

You just read:

Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1079

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more