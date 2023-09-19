Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1079
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in repeals, further providing for general repeal.
There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,208 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in repeals, further providing for general repeal.