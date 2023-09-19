Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 0592

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sustainable mobility options, further providing for definitions, for fund, for application and approval process, for Federal funding, for coordination and consolidation, for operating program, for asset improvement program, for new initiatives program, for programs of Statewide significance and for program oversight and administration, providing for small purchase procedures and repealing provisions relating to evaluation of private investment opportunities.