Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 1099
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending Title 50 (Mental Health) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for protection of minors on social media; and imposing penalties.
There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,167 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending Title 50 (Mental Health) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for protection of minors on social media; and imposing penalties.