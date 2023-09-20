Choice Financial Group Expands Operations Into Arkansas

Choice Financial Group Logo

Choice Financial Group Logo

Robert J. Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial Group

Robert J. Hilb, CEO, Choice FInancial Group

Inc. 5000 Logo

Inc. 5000 Logo

“Adams is our first entry into Arkansas, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Aaron’s team join us as we continue to grow the Choice network.” Said Bob Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group.”
— Bob Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial Group
VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP EXPANDS OPERATIONS INTO ARKANSAS

Choice Financial Group announced today they have acquired full-service broker, Adams Insurance and Financial, Inc., based in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The move marks Choice’s first acquisition in the state of Arkansas and the company’s third acquisition in the Midwest.

“Adams has a tradition of extraordinary customer service and being a trusted and valued resource for our customers throughout Northwest Arkansas,” said founder and President Aaron Adams. “I saw that same passion for service in the Choice. This partnership will help us grow our business and strengthen our offerings to our customers.”

“Adams is our first entry into Arkansas, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Aaron’s team join us as we continue to grow the Choice network.” Said Bob Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group. “Aaron’s passion for growth and his community made this a perfect acquisition for CFG.”

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.

###

For agency partnership opportunities, contact:
Bob Hilb, Chief Executive Officer
804-569-9625
Bob.Hilb@choiceins.com

Robert Hilb
Choice Financial Group
+1 804-564-9625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Choice Financial Group Expands Operations Into Arkansas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Robert Hilb
Choice Financial Group
+1 804-564-9625
Company/Organization
Choice Financial Group
5544 Greenwich Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23462
United States
+1 314-503-4177
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Choice Financial Group Expands Operations Into Arkansas
Choice Financial Group Named to INC. 5000 List
View All Stories From This Author