Choice Financial Group Expands Operations Into Arkansas
Choice Financial Group announced today they have acquired full-service broker, Adams Insurance and Financial, Inc., based in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The move marks Choice’s first acquisition in the state of Arkansas and the company’s third acquisition in the Midwest.
“Adams has a tradition of extraordinary customer service and being a trusted and valued resource for our customers throughout Northwest Arkansas,” said founder and President Aaron Adams. “I saw that same passion for service in the Choice. This partnership will help us grow our business and strengthen our offerings to our customers.”
“Adams is our first entry into Arkansas, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Aaron’s team join us as we continue to grow the Choice network.” Said Bob Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group. “Aaron’s passion for growth and his community made this a perfect acquisition for CFG.”
About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.
For agency partnership opportunities, contact:
Bob Hilb, Chief Executive Officer
804-569-9625
Bob.Hilb@choiceins.com
Robert Hilb
Choice Financial Group
+1 804-564-9625
