Game and Fish Commission approves cool-warm water facility at Speas Hatchery

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met last week in Gillette for its September meeting. The Commission voted to approve the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s proposed cool-warm water facility at Speas Hatchery in Casper. The facility will provide the ability to rear cool-warm water game fish such as walleye and channel catfish in Wyoming.

“The Speas Hatchery has been essential to the success of our statewide stocking program for decades. The department presented the Commission with a comprehensive plan for its expansion, that will protect Wyoming's waters and reduce the risk of aquatic invasive species from being unintentionally introduced through fish importation, while also meeting angler expectations," Commissioner John Masterson said.

The Commission also voted to approve the following regulations after consideration of public input:

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims

The Commission voted to table the department’s proposed Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation changes until the November Commission meeting. The Chapter 2 regulation is currently being modified to include language regarding the hunting of predatory animals with the use of artificial light on public or state lands, as a result of the passage of HB0104 during the 2023 Wyoming Legislature.

The Commission received numerous informational presentations on the department’s recruitment, retention and professional development, communications and habitat protection programs. The Commission also was provided with an update on the employee housing project in Jackson which broke ground in August. Additionally, the Commission continues to explore and evaluate the landowner license recommendations set forth by the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce.

Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik recognized Game and Fish Habitat Protection Biologist Anika Mahoney for her outstanding leadership, and Game Warden Mitchell Kern with the valor award for assisting Crook County Search and Rescue on a mission on Keyhole Reservoir in December 2022.

A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online. The Commission’s next meeting is Nov. 14-15 in Cody.

