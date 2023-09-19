Man Dead, Another Injured After Shooting in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left another injured in Southeast DC.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, at approximately 11: 25 p.m., members of the Seventh District were patrolling in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast when they heard gunshots. The officers responded to the sounds of gunshots and located a man, later identified as 27-year-old William Jones, of Laurel, MD, dead inside of a vehicle with gunshot wound injuries.

Officers quickly located a second man in the area with gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported this victim to a local hospital where he was admitted in critical but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.