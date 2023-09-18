Việt Nam’s exports of computers and phones rise 10% in August

VIETNAM, September 18 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s two major export commodities – computers, electric devices and component, and phones and components – saw an improvement in August.

The export turnover of computers, electric devices, and components reached nearly US$5.3 billion, up 4.4 per cent compared to the previous month. Simultaneously, the category of phones and components exhibited a stronger growth, surging by 15.7 per cent to $5.15 billion.

Collectively, these two product groups contributed a substantial $10.43 billion to Việt Nam's exports in August, representing 9.7 percent increase on a month-to-month basis. They accounted for 31.8 per cent of the total export value in August.

Additionally, five other product groups reported export values exceeding $1 billion each. These included machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts, which increased by 2.4 per cent to $3.6 billion; garment and textiles, rising by 5.5 per cent to $3.5 billion; wood and wood products, with an impressive 15.1 per cent growth to $1.3 billion; and transport vehicles and spare parts, which saw a 5.7 per cent increase to $1.2 billion. The sole exception was footwear, which experienced a 4 per cent decrease month-on-month, with an export value of $1.7 billion.

In August, Việt Nam's total export turnover amounted to $32.8 billion, reflecting a notable 9 per cent increase compared to the previous month, lifting the eight-month value to $228 billion, down 9.8 per cent year-on-year. — VNS