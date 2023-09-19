Working for the Pilot Economic Cooperation Zone across the Việt Nam-China border in Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, September 19 - HÀ NỘI — Economic collaboration and border trade consistently remain focal areas for Móng Cái City (Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam) and Dongxing City (Guangxi, China), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Recent upticks in border trade further solidify the bond between the two regions, with aspirations to establish a prototype mechanism for the Việt Nam-China cross-border economic collaboration zone, under the guidance of the Central Government.

In the early days of September, on average, nearly 220 vehicles carrying import and export goods have been crossing through the Bắc Luân II border gate and the Km3+4 Hải Yên entry point in Móng Cái City, Quảng Ninh Province daily.

Following China's border reopening earlier this year, trade and migration activities between Móng Cái (Việt Nam) and Dongxing (China) have seen continued growth.

Total import-export turnover reached more than US$2.2 billion by the end of August, a year-on-year increase of about 5 per cent; contributing to the State budget revenue more than VNĐ1 trillion ($41.67 million), up 8 per cent.

Móng Cái is the only international border gate city in the country that has both land and sea borders with China.

Border trade has always been a bright spot in the cooperation between Móng Cái and Dongxing City in recent years.

Despite the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, import-export turnover through Móng Cái border gate still reached over $4 billion, up 46 per cent.

Last year, the total amount of imported and exported goods reached 1 million tonnes, import-export turnover is nearly $3.3 billion, State budget revenue is nearly VNĐ1.65 trillion, the highest ever.

Hoàng Bá Nam, Secretary of the Móng Cái City Party Committee, stressed the significant role of cooperation, solidarity, and friendship in driving the growth of import-export and immigration via the Móng Cái border gate. He emphasised the strategic trust between the two sides in pursuing socio-economic development objectives while ensuring national defence and security.

"We've mutually agreed to construct a border gate line in Móng Cái and Quảng Ninh regions to serve as a benchmark for the national border gate system across the country," Nam told the VOV.

Construction starts on Việt Nam-China smart border gate project

Permanent Vice Chairman of Lạng Sơn Province Dương Xuân Huyên last Friday attended a ceremony to start work on Hữu Nghị (Việt Nam) – Youyi Guan (China) smart border gate project, organised by the People’s Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Implementing a framework agreement on promoting the pilot construction of Việt Nam - China smart border gates, Lạng Sơn Province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have agreed to pilot the building of a smart border gate at the specialised route for transporting goods at Hữu Nghị – Youyi Guan border gate.

The project will be implemented by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region based on satellite positioning and 5G technology.

It uses automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated crane equipment, and a smart map checking system.

It can also complete cross-border logistics information exchange between Việt Nam and China, allowing automatic customs clearance of goods around the clock.

Xu Yongke, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said that once operational, the border gate will bring customs clearance activities between the two sides to a new level with “no closing” and “no waiting”, and help improve the efficiency of these activities.

Leaders of the two sides agreed to maintain regular, close and effective cooperation to soon finish the project, so as to promote economic and trade ties between Việt Nam and China. — VNS