USS Marinette (LCS 25) Commissions the Wright Way

“It is a day filled with pride for many many men and women who spent countless hours building this great Navy ship right here in Marinette. It is an honor and a privilege to stand before you on this momentous occasion as we welcome this remarkable ship into the proud and historic lineage of the nation’s fleet.” said the Honorable Steve Genisot, Mayor of Marinette, Wisconsin. “On behalf of the city of Marinette, you are the heart and soul of this ship. We’re privileged to look forward to this distinct moment, may she sail proudly and return home safely.”

Guest speakers for the event also included the Honorable Mike Gallagher, U.S. Representative, Wisconsin’s 8th District, who delivered the commissioning ceremony's principal address. Remarks were also provided by the Honorable Jennifer Granholm, ship’s sponsor, the Honorable Russell Rumbaugh, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Financial Management and Comptroller; Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall, Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy; the Honorable Jean Stegeman, Mayor of Menominee, Michigan; the Honorable Steve Genisot, Mayor of Marinette, Wisconsin; and Mr. Chauncey McIntosh, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors.

“We remain steadfast and committed to dedicate this LCS platform and our continued partnership with the United States Navy to innovate for the future and to improve and evolve this warfighting capability,” said McIntosh. “I know that it is her crew that will bring her to life and carry on the spirit of Marinette and Menominee.”

The ship sponsor, The Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy, gave the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”

“I am honored to be one of her many parents and I was very humbled when I was asked to be her sponsor. I am particularly proud that she is named after a great city,” Granholm reflected. “May the USS Marinette join the mighty Navy American fleet! Thank you to those of you out here to crafted our warrior, who laid our keel, who welded her to precision. May she carry with her on her missions around the globe the spirit of her namesake.”

USS Marinette (LCS 25) was built by the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, the ship was authorized on March 31, 2016, and named on Sept. 22, 2016. It was christened Nov. 20, 2021, and completed acceptance trials the following year. The ship was delivered to the U.S. Navy on Feb. 6, 2023.

“These men and women aboard USS Marinette are the absolute best and brightest and truly represent the thousands of Sailors standing watch around the world today.” said Cmdr. Shane Brewer, Marinette’s commanding officer. “This crew has truly embodied our motto Freedom Done Wright and have embraced our namesake city; I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The ceremony featured early successes, cap milestones, fair wishes and following seas while showcasing a weeklong series of events celebrating the ship, its crew, community and namesake city.

USS Marinette is the first U.S. Navy ship to bear and honor Marinette, Wisconsin. USS Marinette is the only Navy vessel that has been built christened and commissioned in its namesake city.

LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. They are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

USS Marinette will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.