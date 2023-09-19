Submit Release
Cedar Valley Lakes Trail Reopening Ribbon Cutting Event

WATERLOO - On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Cedar Valley Trails Partnership and the Iowa DNR will host a celebration and ribbon cutting for the newly paved section of the Cedar Valley Lakes Trail from Krieg's Crossing to the George Wyth State Park Lodge. Through fundraising efforts by INRCOG, the DNR and Cedar Valley Trails Partnership, a grant was secured from the COVID Relief Recreational Trail Program to complete this 1.4-mile project.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the George Wyth Lodge in the state park. There will be a short program followed by refreshments and organized bike rides leaving on the trail at 5:45 p.m.

For more information visit https://cedarvalleytrails.org/events.

