Discounted trees available at distribution events this fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with the USDA Forest Service, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each.

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Jefferson County Conservation (2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield)

Tuesday, October 10, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Waterloo Leisure Services (1101 Campbell Avenue, Waterloo)

Thursday, October 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Swan Lake State Park Nature Center (22676 Swan Lake Drive, Carroll)

Tuesday, October 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Fort Des Moines Park (7200 SE 5th St, Des Moines)

Submit an order form, available online at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ Forestry/Urban-Forestry/ Residential-Tree-Programs, to reserve your trees.