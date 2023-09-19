District of Columbia Unemployment Holds at 5.0 Percent in August

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in August 2023; unchanged from the revised July 2023 rate of 5.0 percent.

The District’s preliminary August job estimates show a decrease of 12,300 jobs, for a total of 773,500 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,400 jobs. The public sector decreased by 10,900 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“DC is hiring, and the Bowser Administration remains committed to providing Washingtonians access to economic opportunity across all eight wards,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in the District’s human capital through quality training, workforce development and pathways to in-demand careers remains our priority.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 600 from 373,100 in July 2023 to 373,700 in August 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 600 from 392,600 in July 2023 to 393,200 in August 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 70.8 percent in July 2023 to 70.9 percent in August 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same as one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,900 jobs increased by 500 or 3.25 percent from one year ago.

rade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remained the same, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or .66 percent from one year ago.

The Information sector increased by 100, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 21,400 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.42 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,600 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or 2.14 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 1,500 jobs, after increasing by 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or .11 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 1,000 jobs, after decreasing 1,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 121,900 jobs, jobs increased by 2,600 or 2.18 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 600 jobs, after a decrease of 1,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 76,800 jobs, jobs increased by 6,100 or 8.63 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 400 jobs, after an increase of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,400 jobs, jobs increased by 3,700 or 5.55 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 600 over the month to 373,700. The civilian labor force increased by 600 to 393,200.

One year ago, total employment was 375,500 and the civilian labor force was 390,900.

The number of unemployed was 15,400, and the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

NOTES: The August 2023 final and September 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday October 20, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.