Governor DeSantis Dedicates $50 Million for Cutting-Edge Workforce Development Initiative to Boost Florida’s Semiconductor Industry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced $50 million for a cutting-edge workforce development initiative which will be dedicated to supporting Florida’s semiconductor industry. This initiative dedicates funds through FloridaCommerce and the Florida Department of Education to projects and workforce education opportunities that support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and research and development within the military, defense, and space industries. These strategic investments function to expand Florida’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthen Florida’s supply chain while creating high-demand, high-wage jobs for Floridians. Florida is already #5 in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and #3 in the nation for semiconductor establishments. These investments will help Florida continue to grow its semiconductor industry.

“Florida is quickly becoming the global hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the space and defense industries,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By dedicating $50 million to expand our manufacturing capabilities, we are strengthening Florida’s supply chain and ensuring Florida maintains a strong economy that supports Florida families.”

“Florida is third in the nation for semiconductor establishments and has the fifth largest footprint for semiconductor manufacturing,” said J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of FloridaCommerce. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we will continue to expand Florida’s manufacturing capabilities while strengthening our supply chain to support sustainable economic growth in competitive industries.”

Through this targeted initiative, FloridaCommerce will dedicate $25 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and the Florida Department of Education will dedicate $25 million through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program during this Fiscal Year for a $50 million total allocation to support eligible projects.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

For more information on the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program, click here.

###