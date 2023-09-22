A World of Joyful Jewish Learning with Temple Isaiah's Transformative Preschool Experience in Los Angeles
Temple Isaiah's renowned Jewish Preschool is excited to announce the commencement of open enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year.
We believe that a strong early childhood education is crucial in shaping well-rounded individuals with a deep appreciation for their heritage.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple Isaiah's renowned Jewish Preschool is excited to announce the commencement of open enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year. Situated in the heart of west Los Angeles, Temple Isaiah Preschool offers a distinctive educational experience designed to foster a strong foundation in early childhood learning, Jewish values, and cultural appreciation. With a remarkable 4:1 student-teacher ratio and an enriching curriculum, parents can be assured that their children will thrive in a supportive and engaging environment.
Temple Isaiah's Preschool prides itself on providing a nurturing space where children can explore, learn, and grow while embracing their Jewish heritage. The school's commitment to maintaining a low student-teacher ratio ensures that each child receives individualized attention, enabling them to flourish both academically and emotionally. This personalized approach sets the stage for a strong educational journey that lays the groundwork for future success.
"We believe that a strong early childhood education is crucial in shaping well-rounded individuals with a deep appreciation for their heritage," said Avital Etehad , Principal/Director at Temple Isaiah Preschool. "Our passionate and dedicated educators are committed to creating an environment where children are inspired to learn, question, and explore their world while developing a strong sense of identity and community."
The preschool's curriculum goes beyond traditional classroom settings, incorporating a wide range of activities and experiences that encourage creativity, critical thinking, and social development. From hands-on learning to interactive storytelling, children are exposed to a comprehensive educational program that instills a love for learning from a young age.
Compared to public preschool options, Temple Isaiah Preschool offers a more robust early childhood educational program that not only prepares children for academic success but also emphasizes the importance of values and character development. By blending Jewish traditions with contemporary teaching methods, the preschool strives to create a unique atmosphere that nurtures compassionate, confident, and well-prepared youth.
Families interested in securing a spot for their child in Temple Isaiah's Preschool for the upcoming academic year are encouraged to enroll early, as spaces are limited. To learn more about the enrollment process, curriculum, and to schedule a tour of the facility, please visit www.templeisaiah.com/preschool or contact Avital@Templeisaiah.com
About Temple Isaiah's Preschool:
Temple Isaiah's Preschool, located in Los Angeles, offers a nurturing Jewish learning environment that focuses on early childhood education, Jewish values, and cultural appreciation. With a 4:1 student-teacher ratio and a comprehensive curriculum, the preschool is dedicated to providing children with a strong foundation for academic success and personal growth.
