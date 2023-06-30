Advanced Care Health Systems Announces Official Launch of Medical Clinic in Medford, Oregon
Advanced Care Health Systems is thrilled to announce the official launch of its new medical clinic located in Medford, Oregon.
I am honored to lead Advanced Care Health Systems and serve the Medford community.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Care Health Systems, a leading medical practice specializing in primary care, medical weight loss, and aesthetics, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its new medical clinic located in Medford, Oregon. Led by highly experienced nurse practitioner Lakiesha Sheaffer, the clinic aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by providing exceptional patient-centered care, innovative weight loss solutions, and aesthetics.
— Lakiesha Sheaffer, FNP
As the demand for comprehensive healthcare services continues to rise, Advanced Care Health Systems recognizes the need for a modern and patient-centric approach to medical care. With an unwavering commitment to delivering personalized treatments and fostering long-lasting patient relationships, the clinic is poised to become a trusted healthcare partner within the Medford community.
Under the expert leadership of Nurse Practitioner Lakiesha Sheaffer, Advanced Care Health Systems offers a wide range of primary care services designed to meet the unique needs of individuals of all ages. From routine check-ups and preventive screenings to managing chronic conditions and women's wellness, patients can expect compassionate care that prioritizes their overall health and well-being.
In addition to primary care, Advanced Care Health Systems specializes in medical weight loss, addressing the growing concern of obesity and its associated health risks. Medical weight loss services in Medford offer a comprehensive approach that involves working with a team of professionals committed to helping people achieve and maintain their weight loss goals. Unlike conventional dietary restrictions, medical providers at ACHS create a personalized weight loss plan tailored to individual's unique needs.
"Physiological health, emotional health, mental health, and aesthetic health influence each other," says Lakiesha. Advanced Care Health Systems also offers cutting-edge aesthetic services and takes a personalized approach to aesthetic treatments. Lakiesha Sheaffer is committed to helping patients improve their quality of life and is guided by the philosophy that all aspects of health and wellness are interconnected.
Lakiesha Sheaffer, the esteemed nurse practitioner leading the clinic, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. With a deep-rooted passion for patient advocacy and a drive for delivering high-quality care, Sheaffer has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. She is dedicated to empowering patients to take control of their health and live their lives to the fullest.
"I am honored to lead Advanced Care Health Systems and serve the Medford community," said Lakiesha Sheaffer, nurse practitioner and founder of the clinic. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive and compassionate healthcare, focusing on preventative care, weight management, and aesthetics. We are excited to help our patients achieve optimal health and wellness."
For more information about Advanced Care Health Systems and to schedule an appointment, please visit https://advancedcarehealthsystem.com or contact 541-414-0481.
About Advanced Care Health Systems:
Advanced Care Health Systems is a leading medical clinic based in Medford, Oregon, specializing in primary care, medical weight loss, and aesthetics. Led by Nurse Practitioner Lakiesha Sheaffer, the clinic is committed to delivering personalized, patient-centered care and innovative weight loss solutions. With state-of-the-art facilities and a compassionate team of healthcare professionals, Advanced Care Health Systems strives to enhance the health and well-being of individuals in the Medford community.
Stephanie Baker
Advanced Care Health Systems
+1 541-414-0481
email us here