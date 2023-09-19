For Immediate Release

September 19, 2023

State Historic Sites Celebrate Fall in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces fall activities at State Historic Sites open through mid-October in 2023. Currently open for tours and events are the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, and the President Chester A. Arthur State Historic Site. Below is a list of special events by site:

Chimney Point, Addison

• September 22-23: 28th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship

• September 24: Bee Skep-making

President Calvin Coolidge, Plymouth Notch

• September 24: Grace Coolidge Musicale

• October 7: Fall Festival

• December 2: Holiday Open House

Mount Independence, Orwell

• October 15: Hike into History

• October 21: Muster on the Mount



Visit history where it happened before the 2023 season comes to a close. Chimney Point and President Chester A. Arthur State Historic Site close October 9, Hubbardton Battlefield and Mount Independence close on October 15; President Calvin Coolidge closes October 23, and Bennington Battle Monument ends the season on October 31.

For more information on the Vermont State Historic Sites including hours of operation and the full 2023 events schedule visit their website.



###