Photos from Iowa State Fair Ceremonies Now Available on Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Flickr Account

Photos from the 2023 Iowa State Fair ceremonies hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are now available on our Flickr account.

All the photos and the accompanying press releases are available for publication.

Heritage Farms (150 Years)

Photo Album

Press Release

Online Searchable Database

*Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson are pictured with each family*

Century Farms (100 Years)

Photo Album

Press Release

Online Searchable Database

*Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson are pictured with each family*

Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards

Photo Album

Press Release

The list of previous winners

*Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon are pictured with each family*

Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Contest

Photo Album

Press Release

2023 – 2024 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar

*Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is pictured with each student artist*

Please let us know if you have any questions. Thank you for providing coverage of these special Iowa State Fair events.