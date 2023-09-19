NEBRASKA, September 19 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Signs Joint Governors Letter to President Biden on the Border Crisis

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined twenty-five other United States Governors in a joint letter calling for President Biden to address the crisis at the southern border and provide states with accurate information on border crossings.

“Every state is a border state, and this crisis transcends partisan politics,” said Gov. Pillen. “President Biden and the federal government have turned a blind eye to the surge of crossings of illegal drugs, weapons, and human trafficking happening at our border.”

The joint letter requests the Biden administration to provide detailed information immediately on where migrants admitted at the southern border are being relocated in the United States, comprehensive data on asylum claim timeliness and qualifications rates, and successful deportations. The states affirmed their commitment to addressing the issues that face our southern border.

In May, Texas Governor Abbott requested assistance from states to secure the border. Gov. Pillen responded by deploying State Patrol drone operators in May and soldiers with the Nebraska National Guard in August to support Operation Lone Star.

You can read the joint Governors’ letter here.