Bow Wow Labs Launches Veterinarian Approved & Life-Protecting Device, Bow Wow Buddy™ in Select Target Stores Nationwide
Bow Wow Labs, Inc., health & safety experts, is proud to announce that the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy™ is now available at select Target stores nationwide.
We are thrilled to be partnering with Target to bring awareness to more pet parents about the safety benefits the Bow Wow Buddy can provide dogs during chew time.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bow Wow Labs, Inc., inventors of innovative products that promote health, wellness & safety, is proud to announce that the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy™ is now available at select Target stores nationwide.
— Johnna Devereaux , Chief Nutrition Officer for Bow Wow Labs
The new and improved Bow Wow Buddy™ safety device was created to prevent dogs from choking on the last 1-2” of their favorite long-term chews. Proudly made in the USA, the Bow Wow Buddy™ has been redesigned to hold long-term chews with three points of pressure and can now safely hold split antlers, collagen sticks, Epic Chews™, salmon skins, and more!
Tragically, there are over 200,000 pet choking incidents in the United States every year. Bow Wow Labs created the Bow Wow Buddy as an affordable, simple-to-use choking prevention safety device solution to help save more pets' lives. By teaming up with Target, Bow Wow Labs can now make safer chewing more widely available to pet-parents across the country.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Target to bring awareness to more pet parents about the safety benefits the Bow Wow Buddy can provide dogs during chew time,” states Johnna Devereaux , Chief Nutrition Officer for Bow Wow Labs. “Our partnership means more pet parents can learn about the Bow Wow Buddy safety device, and that means more dogs can gain the benefits of chewing a variety of chews in a safer and potentially life saving way.”
The Bow Wow Buddy is available in 3 sizes to fit every dog from <15 lbs to 100+ lbs.
The new Bow Wow Buddy is:
* Made in the USA
* Dishwasher Safe
* BPA Free Nylon
For more information about Bow Wow Labs and their unwavering commitment to saving more pets’ lives, their award-winning product-innovations, and more, please visit www.bowwowlabs.com.
About Bow Wow Labs: Bow Wow Labs was founded on providing a safe chewing experience for dogs. Our first product, the Bow Wow Buddy™️, was created to help prevent choking on the last 1” of chews. Since then, our mission has grown to focus on offering innovative products that promote the safety, health, and wellness of dogs everywhere. Learn more at https://bowwowlabs.com/
