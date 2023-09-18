Mayor Wu Announces New Roxbury Neighborhood Liaison, Asha Janay

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Asha Janay as the new Roxbury liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services. Asha will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses in the neighborhoods seeking to connect with the Mayor's Office, and will facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments.

“Asha immigrated to Boston at a young age—growing up in Roxbury and attending Madison Park. Her leadership will help us get City Hall out of City Hall, addressing the everyday concerns of families as our new Roxbury neighborhood liaison,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons play an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources by facilitating citizen input in all aspects of local government through service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and emergency responses.

Asha was born in Somalia and raised in Roxbury. She attended the Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School and graduated from Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. She earned her bachelor’s in psychology from Lesley University. Asha previously worked at MCPAP for Moms as a Resource and Referral Specialist, helping pregnant and postpartum individuals and families access treatment and support. This service is available to all providers in Massachusetts working with perinatal people with mental health and or substance use needs.

“Asha is poised in being an effective leader serving the Roxbury community,” said Brianna Millor Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “She has an impressive skill set in providing services, resources, and building relationships with community members through a holistic approach to constituent services. I am grateful to have her on our team.”

Asha is excited to continue to help Roxbury thrive. She looks forward to connecting with constituents, long standing community leaders, small businesses, and local organizations to improve her understanding of the neighborhood's needs, so she can identify the most effective ways to support Roxbury.

“Roxbury taught me how to survive and navigate the real world,” said Asha Janay, Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services Roxbury Liaison. “It is a very special place to me and the first neighborhood I lived in since coming to America. Roxbury made me the person I am today.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.