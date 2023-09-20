YOGA GIVES BACK IS AWARDED $30,000 FROM THE GURU KRUPA FOUNDATION
For the 10th Year of the SHE Scholarship for Higher Education ProgramLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Gives Back is honored to be the recipient of a $30,000 grant from the Guru Krupa Foundation, coinciding with the milestone 10th year of YGB’s Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) program. Central to the mission of the Guru Krupa Foundation (GKF) is to help those who are less fortunate.
This statement from GKF's CEO, Mukund Padmanabhan, underscores the importance of supporting YGB's work that actively disrupts the intergenerational cycle of poverty that disproportionally oppresses women: " Impoverished girls in rural or urban surroundings in India are at a significant disadvantage with little hope for a better future. One of the few ways of helping them break out of their cycle of poverty is to enable them to get an education. YGB working with partner Deenbandhu Trust in India addresses exactly this problem through their SHE scholarship program. GKF has been a supporter of YGB for a few years now because their projects (including the SHE scholarships) align very well with our goals of helping vulnerable children and youth get to the point where they can support themselves and start living a life of dignity."
To that end, GKF elected to fund YGB's programs for the girls’ home in Mysore, India, last two years, which has helped create a viable path for 75 disadvantaged girls to live in a safe home and continue their education through to college level completion. GKF has been funding YGB's programs for the young girls' home in Mysore, India, for the last two years.
Blossoming from this successful relationship, GKF now funds YGB's SHE Scholarship for Higher Education for 140 disadvantaged youths in impoverished district of Chamarajangara, Mysore, Karnataka. Chamarajanagara is one of the most impoverished and socially conservative districts in Karnataka. It is a border district and has been historically neglected by the government as well as by surrounding communities. The tribal and disadvantaged caste - SC/ST community comprises most of the population here. With a literacy rate of approximately 64%, Chamarajanagara stands well below the average literacy rate of India (approximately 78%).
In 2013, Yoga Gives Back launched SHE after a series of in-depth discussions with YGB’s NGO partner Deenabandhu Trust, with the goal of enabling students to complete the 10th grade and continue on to college graduation or vocational training - both tracks that can set young adults on the path to career success. Most of these students are raised by parents who are daily-wage earners and struggle to provide the basic necessities for their families. They have little or no options for keeping their children in school past the 10th grade.
NGO partner Deenabandhu Trust is a charitable non-profit organization located in Chamarajanagara, Karnataka. Starting in 1999, it operates a primary school and a high school that provide high-quality and affordable education to children from marginalized communities in the nearby villages. Today, these schools serve over 450 students, offering classes from kindergarten to 10th grade. Over 90% of the students in the schools are from families in marginalized communities who live below poverty line.
Deenabandhu works tirelessly towards the education and rehabilitation of orphaned, destitute and estranged children. In 1992, Deenabandhu opened their Children's Home, which is currently home to 40 boys and 40 girls. This home welcomes children ages 6 to 8 who are without consistent, nurturing care from a parent or adult caregiver, and provides them with a nurturing environment in which to grow and thrive. Deenabandhu’s core belief is to recognize and foster the unique talents and strengths of each child. Their dedicated team identifies their individual skills and interests, and encourages them to pursue a career in their chosen field. They strive to support each child through their journey into adulthood, ensuring that they receive a complete formal education and become self-reliant.
Now in its tenth year, the SHE program funds a total of 400 students in India each year with a five-year scholarship for higher education. These scholarships are powerful opportunities for disadvantaged youths to achieve their life goals through higher education. We are inspired to witness many students already graduating with Bachelor's Degrees, making history in their families and communities, and becoming role models for the younger generation. The SHE program seeds an opportunity for each student to become a real change-maker in their community and beyond, while creating an impact that is generational.
