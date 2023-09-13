Yoga Gives Back Announces Ambassadors of the Year 2023
To Be Recognized at the Annual GalaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Gives Back’s global community of Ambassadors is the key to our grassroots outreach who are now 150 Ambassadors strong in over 20 countries. They are the leaders of YGB’s campaign to engage yoga practitioners from all over the world to channel their gratitude for the gift of yoga towards empowering India’s underserved women and children to build sustainable livelihoods.
Yoga Gives Back would like to acknowledge and thank four outstanding leaders as “Ambassadors of the Year 2023.” These inspirational individuals demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership this year to further Yoga Gives Back’s mission, fundraising within their own communities and beyond. They underscore the ways in which YGB Ambassadors lead yoga communities around the world and ignite the power of #OneMillionYogis in giving back to the source of yoga with gratitude.
Here are this year’s Ambassadors of the Year:
Haider - Osaka Spirito Yoga, Japan. Haider has been a YGB Ambassador since 2015. He hosted an annual fundraiser at his Osaka Spirit Yoga studio, in addition to hosting multiple special fundraising events since his first year as a YGB Ambassador. Haider also took the initiative to debut YGB Japan this fall at Yoga Fest Yokohama, the largest yoga festival in Asia.
Kay Epple - Dharamsala TC, Michigan. Kay joined YGB early in 2023 as an Ambassador and immediately engaged her local community with very successful fundraising events. Incorporating many wonderful creative ideas into her fundraising events, Kay raised over $5,000. She is passionate about giving back and will join YGB’s Seva Trip 2024 to visit all of YGB’s programs in India.
Go Sato - Radhika Yoga Hayama, Japan. Go joined YGB early this year as an Ambassador and has shown exceptional leadership in engaging his community and beyond. Go successfully organized the 108 Sun Salutations online fundraiser in June, with 108 Japanese teachers joining from all over Japan and overseas totaling 700 participants who donated to YGB’s mission. Go and his wife Mayumi are attending the YGB Annual Global Gala in Los Angeles in November to receive this honor.
Kathleen Kastner - Encinitas, USA. Kathleen has been a passionate YGB Ambassador since 2014, and joined the Seva Trip in 2016 to visit all YGB’s programs in India. Kathleen led an exceptionally successful outreach this summer, personally reaching out to over 40 yoga teachers and studio owners to host YGB fundraiser classes as well as inviting new Ambassadors and Sponsors. He consistent and passionate activism is truly remarkable.
Yoga Gives Back is incredibly blessed to have these leaders in the global yoga communities to share our mission and engage their communities to give back as one community.
You can meet the Ambassadors of the Year at this year’s Annual Global Gala on Sunday, November 19th, 2023. Details are here: https://yogagivesback.org/2023-annual-gala-fundraiser/
Kayoko Mitsumatsu
Yoga Gives Back
+1 310-991-9599
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other