Learn What Plants Thrive In Fall at Bath Garden Center & Nursery
Tons of annual and perennial plants and flowers are ready to usher in the beautiful Autumn weather.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a family-operated nursery and garden center, is thrilled to offer countless ways to decorate, brighten, and enhance any home or garden during the spectacular, crisp weather of autumn.
A vast array of plants and flowers thrive in cooler temperatures. As summer comes to a close, now is the perfect time to consider revitalizing homes and gardens with a fresh variety of annual and perennial plants, flowers, and much much more. Consider adding any of the following:
- Pansies and Violas: With a wide variety of colors to choose from, these popular annual flowers love the cooler temperatures that fall has to offer. The overlapping, heart-shaped petals of pansies and violas look lovely in gardens or containers.
- Chrysanthemums (Mums): These sturdy flowers can really pack a punch with their late-season blooming. Their joyful jewel-tone colors can help gardens and homes seamlessly transition from summer to fall.
- Snapdragons: A mainstay of classic flower gardens, snapdragons bloom abundantly in a rich array of colors during the cool temperatures of fall. They also make a wonderful addition to any basket or container.
- Black-Eyed Susans: The bright yellow petals of black-eyed Susans are radiant stand-outs in any garden. This beautiful wildflower is very easy to care for and even has the ability to self-seed.
Ornamental cabbages and peppers offer gorgeous colors and texture and can be a lovely way to complement fall flower beds or porch pot arrangements. Speaking of porches, it wouldn’t be fall without adding a few pumpkins!
Bath Garden Center & Nursery is pleased to offer unlimited ways to enhance the fall season for any home or garden. With their online ordering, delivery, and planting services, customers can enjoy the convenience of adding beauty to their homes without ever stepping out of the house.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has been proudly serving Fort Collins and other communities in Northern Colorado for over 55 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started out as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased simply to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved and grew into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.
