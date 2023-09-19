When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 19, 2023 FDA Publish Date: September 19, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: David’s Cookies Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” lot # BS23212 that has been sold in Walmart retail stores across the country.

This recall is due to that the 960 units of “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” ware mislabeled with a label as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” a name that does not depict peanut as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label.

The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package. Photo below:

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this mislabel. If there are any consumers with concerns about illness or injury associated with this product, please contact a physician immediately.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused at the labeling & packaging stage.

In coordination with Walmart, they have blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers, so no consumer is able to purchase either of these products until further investigation and resolutions have been completed by David’s Cookies and Walmart.

Consumers who have purchased the 7.9 oz Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake, lot # BS23212, are urged to return them to the location of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact David’s Cookies at 800-500-2800. Business hours are from 8:30 am to 5:00 am, DST Eastern time zone.

The Walmart distribution center distributing the mislabeled product has been identified and David’s Cookies and Walmart will continue to work to correct the situation and prevent further shipments to stores.

Sincerely.

Tanveer Ahmad, CFS

Q.A / R&D Manager

Advanced SQF Practitioner

David’s Cookies

973-582-4627 (Direct line)

973-227-2800

973-882-6998 (Fax)

tanveer@davidscookies.com

Yossi Goldman

Operations Manager

Food Safety Coordinator David’s Cookies

ygoldman@davidscookies.com

Office: 973-582-4672

Cell: 845-825-9990