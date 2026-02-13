When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2026
Product Type: Dietary Supplements
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared prescription drug-Tadalafil
Company Name: Green Lumber Holding, LLC.

“The press release issued on 08/28/2025 was updated to clarify the recalled product lot number.”

Costa Mesa, California — February 13, 2026 — Green Lumber Holding, LLC (“Green Lumber”) is issuing an updated consumer alert regarding counterfeit products falsely marketed as genuine Green Lumber products that may pose potential health risks.

This update follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) February 9 publication in its Enforcement Report referencing Green Lumber’s original recall, which was initiated on August 28, 2025. The recall was issued in late August 2025 after FDA testing detected tadalafil—an undeclared prescription drug—in products labeled as Green Lumber. Tadalafil is not an ingredient in any authentic Green Lumber product. The February 9 Enforcement Report does not announce a new recall; it reflects publication of the previously announced August 28, 2025, recall.

Following the FDA’s findings, Green Lumber conducted an internal investigation and determined that a company employee had misappropriated legitimate packaging and customer information to distribute counterfeit or adulterated products. That employee has been terminated.

How to Identify the Counterfeit Recalled Product

The counterfeit recalled product bears the Lot Number LOT308EXP03/28 – This is the only lot number being recalled and is not an authentic Green Lumber lot number and was used in connection with counterfeit products. Consumers should not use any product labeled with this lot number, and it should be discarded.

How to Identify Legitimate Green Lumber Products

Authentic Green Lumber products that are presently being distributed bear the following lot numbers and are not the subject of the recall:

LOTGL0130151EXP0926

GL01EXP09/27

LOT GL110725 EXP110727

Packaging differences are illustrated in the image below, which compares genuine and counterfeit blister packs (authentic on left, counterfeit on right).

Health Risks of Counterfeit Products

The counterfeit versions may contain undeclared tadalafil. Because tadalafil is a prescription-only medication, individuals who take nitrates or certain prescription drugs for heart disease, blood pressure, or other conditions may be at risk of life-threatening side effects such as dangerously low blood pressure or other serious adverse events.

What Consumers Should Do

Check your packaging : Confirm that your blister packs show one of the following Lot Numbers LOTGL0130151EXP0926; GL01EXP09/27; or GL110725 EXP110727

: Confirm that your blister packs show one of the following Lot Numbers LOTGL0130151EXP0926; GL01EXP09/27; or GL110725 EXP110727 Immediately discontinue use of any product bearing the Lot number LOT308EXP03/28 .

of any product bearing the Lot number . Report suspected counterfeit product directly to Green Lumber at [phone/email] and to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.

directly to Green Lumber at [phone/email] and to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program. Seek medical care promptly if you experience unexpected side effects after using the mislabeled product.

Company Response

“Consumer safety is our number one priority,” said Brett Hales, President. “We acted swiftly after the FDA’s testing identified tadalafil in a product labeled as ours. Our investigation revealed that an employee had been diverting our packaging and customer channels to sell counterfeit goods. That individual has been terminated, and we have strengthened our safeguards to protect customers and ensure this does not happen again.”

Green Lumber has cooperated with the FDA and law enforcement from the beginning to address this matter and protect consumers.

Contact Information

Green Lumber Holding, LLC

Phone: 949.426.8622

Email: consumer-safety@greenlumber.com

Website: www.greenlumber.com/alert

Link to Initial Press Release