Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 13, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 13, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels of patulin Company Name: IF Copack, LLC. d.b.a. Initiative Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Sanger, CA – February 13, 2026 – IF Copack LLC d.b.a. Initiative Foods (“Initiative Foods”) is recalling one lot of the “Tippy Toes” brand Apple Pear Banana Fruit puree (“Product”) due to elevated levels of patulin. Patulin is a naturally occurring substance (called a mycotoxin) which is produced by molds that may grow in various fruits, including apples. Long-term exposure resulting from ingestion of patulin can lead to various adverse health consequences, including a potential for immune suppression, nerve damage, headache, fever, and nausea. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The Product was distributed nationwide in retail grocery stores in all U.S. states other than Alaska. The Product may have been distributed in the U.S. territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

Product Information

Product Name Packaging Format UPC(s) Lot Number(s) / Expiration Date Package Code Identifier Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana 2-pack plastic tubs, with product information sleeve 036800

265783 Lot # 07174

Best By Date:

“BB 07/17/2026” INIA0120

The “Best By” (expiration) date is found on the bottom of each plastic tub. The recalled Product will have a date stamped as “BB 07/17/2026.” The package is also marked with the package code “INIA0120” as shown below:

The recalled Product was sampled under the Total Diet Study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which found elevated patulin levels higher than is common for these products. Initiative Foods worked with FDA to identify the single lot to recall due to possible health concerns identified in this notice.

This recall is being conducted based on FDA’s recommendation.

Action for Consumer

Consumers with the Product matching the “Best By” (expiration) date of July 17, 2026 should:

Discontinue use of the Product and dispose of it immediately or return to their place of purchase for a refund.

Contact their healthcare provider if concerns arise regarding health after consumption of the Product.

Action for Retailers

Retailers should check inventory and shelves, and immediately remove the affected lot from sale or distribution and catalogue the recalled product.

Company Statement

“At Initiative Foods, the safety of our consumers and their families is our highest priority. We are cooperating with the FDA to ensure strict review and enhanced safety measures across all our products. We thank our retail partners and customers for their understanding and prompt action on this matter,” said Don Ephgrave, Initiative Foods’ CEO and President.

More Information

For further recall information and updates, consumers and retailers can call a dedicated toll-free number: 1-855-215-5730, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This recall is being conducted with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.