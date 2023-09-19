BillSync Hits The Legal Market As The First New eBilling Platform In Over 20 Years
Scan Logic is thrilled to launch BillSync. BillSync is the first legal eBilling platform to be launched in over 20 years based on new technologies.
BillSync is the first innovative eBilling platform that has been built on new technology in many years.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing BillSync: The Ultimate Solution for Aggregating All law firm eBilling Data in One Place
— Scott McCarthy
Scan Logic, a leading innovator in legal technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of BillSync, a groundbreaking platform designed to aggregate all eBilling data across multiple platforms and vendors. BillSync is set to revolutionize the way law firms manage their electronic billing, offering a seamless, efficient, and secure way to keep track of all billing data.
The Problem BillSync Solves
In today's digital age, eBilling has become the norm rather than the exception. However, managing multiple eBilling platforms can be cumbersome, time-consuming, and prone to errors. Traditional solutions like eBillingHub and BillBlast have served the market well but fall short when it comes to aggregating data from various eBilling systems. These systems are limited by the data the eBilling vendor provides.
Why BillSync?
BillSync is designed to offer a solution to aggregating all billing data where others cannot. With its intuitive interface and robust capabilities, BillSync allows users to:
• Aggregate Data: Collect all eBilling data from multiple platforms into a single dashboard. No limitations on the data downloaded.
• Real-Time Updates: Get real-time updates on billing status, payment due dates, and more.
• Enhanced Security: Benefit from state-of-the-art security features to ensure legal data is always protected.
• Customizable Reports: Generate custom reports to gain insights into billing data, helping firms make informed decisions.
• Multi-Platform Support: Compatible with all major eBilling platforms and legal systems.
How It Works
Contact Scan Logic @ sales@scan-logic.com for a free pilot trial. BillSync works along side current law firm eBilling solutions.
Testimonials
"BillSync is the first innovative eBilling platform that has been built on new technology in many years," says Scott McCarthy, CO-CEO of Scan Logic. “We aimed to build an eBilling platform with no limitations that was able to aggregate all eBilling data without limits”.
Availability and Pricing
For more information, visit our website at scan-logic.com.
About Scan Logic
Scan Logic is a leading provider of financial technology solutions, committed to simplifying complex financial processes through innovative products and services. With a focus on customer satisfaction and data security, Scan Logic continues to set industry standards in legal technology.
Press Contact
Scott McCarthy
CO-CEO
sgm@scan-logic.com
213-222-5182
________________________________________
For more information about BillSync, please visit scan-logic.com or contact Scott McCarthy at 213-222-5182.
END
Scott G McCarthy
Scan Logic
+1 213-222-5182
email us here