SCAN-LOGIC Launches eBilling Expert – The Ultimate e-Billing Solution for Law Firms
SCAN-LOGIC, announced today the launch of eBilling Expert – a revolutionary new product for law firm eBilling compliance.
eBilling Expert is a game-changer for law firms," said SCAN-LOGIC CO-CEO, Scott McCarthy. "We've listened carefully to our customers' needs and developed a product that simplifies eBilling.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN-LOGIC, a leading provider of innovative billing solutions for law firms, announced today the launch of eBilling Expert – a revolutionary new product that provides better information than the current products on the market including eBillingHub and BillBlast.
— Scott McCarthy
eBilling Expert is a single platform designed specifically for law firms to ensure their electronic invoices are compliant with Outside Counsel Guidelines (Client Guidelines). The product provides more information than current products on the market and offers a range of features to help law firms optimize their billing process. eBilling Expert is the first product to come to market in several years that offers information not provided by current products.
Law firms have long struggled with the complexities of electronic billing. The process is often confusing and time-consuming, with invoices frequently rejected due to errors or non-compliance with client guidelines. eBilling Expert changes all that by providing a single platform for law firms to manage all their electronic billing needs.
With eBilling Expert, law firms can easily track the progress of each invoice, from submission to payment. The product provides information about appeals, write-offs, and reductions, so law firms know exactly what is happening with each electronic invoice submitted. This level of transparency ensures that law firms can quickly identify and resolve any issues, minimizing the risk of rejected invoices and delays in payment.
eBilling Expert is now available for purchase, and law firms can take advantage of the product's comprehensive features to streamline their billing process and improve their bottom line. eBilling Expert works with all existing eBilling companies including TyMetrics, Legal-X, Legal Exchange and all other e-billing companies.
About SCAN-LOGIC - SCAN-LOGIC continues to push the boundaries of legal accounting technology and has been doing so for the better part of a decade. As an international leader in legal accounting technology, AI-powered eBilling review and analysis and accounts payable data management solutions. SCAN-LOGIC provides legal accounting departments and attorneys with streamlined technology for analyzing and managing their eBilling, accounts payable, accounts receivable and check & wire functions. SCAN-LOGIC 's solutions enable law firms around the globe to work more efficiently, accurately and competitively with their accounting information.
