Public Safety Antenna DAS Monitoring Meet AHJ's Mandate Requirements in CA and Now New York City

More AHJ's in US cities are mandating antenna monitoring of the passive infrastructure in ERRCS systems according to IFC 510

Accordingly, RF monitoring down to the antenna level is getting inevitable to ensure network availability that constantly achieves the required 99% coverage and to promptly identify which segment is defective. However, monitoring of passive devices such as couplers, splitters, cables and antennas is challenging because of their nature of being passive creatures.

With more than 10 years serving the global DAS market with distinguished instruments, Consultix engineered the Neuron with the finest compromise between usability, efficiency and affordability. Supporting Dry contact, SNMP interfacing, a generic node hardware and minimal installation requirements are among the key features that makes the Neuron remarkably unique and versatile.

Consultix Neuron was engineered as an economical DAS monitoring system that is simply reliable and quickly deployable.

The system now comes with a variety of gateway options supporting different scenarios to seamlessly connect to your ERRCS (ask us for the right configuration that suits your site). Why Neuron is leading the Market?

Flexible band choices include VHF, 600, 700, 800 MHz in addition to cellular bands. Generic to all DAS vendors/types regardless it’s an existing or new site

Form C Dry-contact alarm (optional), AC & DC Gateway supply, Cloud or on-premises server (ask for integration with your NOC, NMS or SAAS)

Unrivalled 55 dB distance to the monitored antenna (55 dB cable/system loss), Indoor & Outdoor versions to monitor DAS antennas or Donor line.

No need to install proprietary DAS antennas, On-channel Interference Detection (Option), No need to replace existing tappers or couplers of your infrastructure. Gateway supports up to 100 devices. Variety of gateway-to-server connectivity (Ethernet, WIFI or cellular), Email and SMS notifications

FCC Certified, Cost-effective pricing structure. Enable the digital twin of your DAS to keep track of any changes or anomalies.

Neuron AMS DAS Monitoring System supporting the Public Safety Mandate in CA and NY